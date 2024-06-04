New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald owns the 10th pick in the NHL draft, but he might be willing to part with it. The team is reportedly open to a trade if the return package is right. For teams that are willing to move up in the order, the door is open and they can call New Jersey to try and make a swap.

Via the NHL.com, Fitzgerald admitted:

"If we feel it helps us now and in the foreseeable future, then, yes, I'm listening. I haven't gotten anything yet but the more I talk to teams, I say 'Listen, I'm open to moving No. 10, but it's going to have to be something (significant).'"

A package to move up in the first round for any sport's draft is always pretty substantial. These picks, especially those in the top 10, are quite valuable and teams picking there usually need impact players more than they need resources.

Nevertheless, the Devils are open to a swap for the right price. Fitzgerald went on to say things are very different now than when they picked number two overall in 2022 and added Simon Nemec.

"If we can find the right piece to help us get to where we want to go today, tomorrow and wherever the controllable future is for that player, great. That's the mindset versus 'Great, we have a top-10 pick and this kid is going to be fantastic when he's 25 years old.'"

The NHL draft is full of players who can help a team now and in the future. Many of these players are regarded more as long-term prospects, but for teams not yet in a position to compete for the playoffs, that timeline could work.

New Jersey Devils GM hoping NHL Draft leads to better season

Tom Fitzgerald believes that this is the season for the New Jersey Devils. Provided they either land the right player or make the right trade in the NHL draft, they expect to take a big step forward in 2024-2025. He told reporters:

"This has got to be that season where we take that step, year in, year out, to consistently be banging on the door. It has to be. Everybody, including myself, the players, staff, we’ve got to look in the mirror and say, 'What's going on here?' I think you're going to see a very motivated group."

The Devils finished with a second-last in the Eastern Conference with just 81 points in 2023-2024.