Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald shares latest on key d-man's future with New Jersey - "Talked to his agent yesterday"

The New Jersey Devils are working on a new contract for young defenseman Luke Hughes. He is a restricted free agent after July 1, following the expiry of his entry-level contract with the team. Currently, talks are ongoing between the Devils and Hughes' agent Pat Brisson.

According to NHL insider Amanda Stein, general manager Tom Fitzgerald sounded confident about signing Hughes.

"I talked to his agent yesterday, we said let's enjoy your holiday weekend and start talking next week," Fitzgerald said on Wednesday. "He wants to be a #NJDevils long-term like his brother did. We're excited about that."

NHL insider Kristy Flannery shared on X that Fitzgerald wants to make sure Hughes stays with the team.

"My number one priority right now is signing Luke Hughes," Fitzgerald said.

In his statement from early June, Fitzgerald said they are working to find a deal that fits both sides.

"Talks have started," Fitzgerald said, according to NHL.com, during NHL Scouting Combine at KeyBank Center. "We're just trying to figure out what's best for Luke and for us, and how do we make our team better with the funds that we have available."

In the 2024–25 season, Hughes had 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 games. Sixteen of his assists came on the power play. He played well defensively, especially next to veteran Brett Pesce. He got hurt in the playoffs against the Hurricanes and only played one game. He had shoulder surgery on April 30 but is expected to be ready for training camp.

"He is fine," Fitzgerald said about Hughes. "He's working out. He's back to training and will be ready for training camp (in September)."

Devils GM has made another important move in free agency

The New Jersey Devils traded forward Shane Bowers to the San Jose Sharks for forward Thomas Bordeleau. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced that move, in which Bordeleau, a restricted free agent, came to New Jersey.

Fitzgerald had previously talked about improving his team while staying under the cap limit.

"We're trying to figure out where some of the holes are in our group and how do we fill those holes with the funds we have and who's available via trade or unrestricted free agency," Fitzgerald said, according to NHL.com.

Bordeleau played the last four seasons in the Sharks' organization, transitioning between AHL and NHL. In 161 AHL games, he scored 107 points. Apart from his AHL performance, he has played 44 NHL games and scored 18 points.

He made his NHL debut in April 2022 and has previously played with defenseman Luke Hughes in college. So, he will find his chemistry in New Jersey.

