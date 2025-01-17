The Toronto Maple Leafs honored former head coach Sheldon Keefe during their game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. During the first TV timeout, a video tribute celebrated his nine seasons with the organization.

The announcer said:

“Welcome back to Toronto, Coach Sheldon Keefe. On behalf of Leafs Nation, thank you for your nine seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans applauded as Keefe’s image appeared on the jumbotron.

Keefe holds the Maple Leafs’ all-time best points percentage as a head coach with a record of 212-97-54 (.665). He also helped the Marlies win the Calder Cup in 2018 and led the Maple Leafs to their first playoff series win since 2004 during the 2022-23 season.

TSN’s Mike Johnson shared that Keefe planned to act like he was coaching during the tribute to avoid getting emotional. At that moment, Keefe focused on a neutral zone faceoff, pretending it was more important than it was.

After the game, Keefe said:

"To be honest, I didn’t see it. You’re into the game and I kind of lost track of it. For them to take the time to acknowledge me, I’m very appreciative. Disappointed we don’t leave with two points, but I probably owed the Leafs an extra point."

Keefe, now in his first season coaching the Devils, has helped them to a strong 26-15-5 record. Before the game, he reflected on his time in Toronto.

“I loved every second of being the Leafs’ coach... I never once had a negative experience," Keefe said.

Keefe now leads the Devils, with younger talent like the Hughes brothers.

Sheldon Keefe's Devils lost in overtime to Maple Leafs

Sheldon Keefe's New Jersey Devils lost 4-3 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Jack Hughes scored first at 2:21 of the first period, beating Joseph Woll with a backhand shot after a pass from Johnathan Kovacevic.

The Leafs tied it 1-1 at 6:14 of the second period when William Nylander scored from the left face-off dot off Max Domi's pass. Nico Hischier gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 8:14 of the second, scoring on the power play with a low glove-side shot.

Auston Matthews tied it 2-2 at 7:43 of the third period, jamming in a rebound on a power play. Hischier scored his second goal at 9:44, putting the Devils up 3-2 after a pass from Timo Meier.

Matthews tied it 3-3 at 15:47, and Nylander’s overtime breakaway secured the win for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs take on the Montreal Canadiens next at Centre Bell on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback