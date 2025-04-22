Devils injury report: Brenden Dillon out, latest on Luke Hughes for Game 2 against Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils are going to be without two key defensemen in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Brenden Dillon (lower body) and Luke Hughes (undisclosed) have both officially been ruled out for Game 2.

Dillon left Sunday's game in the second period after Hurricanes forward William Carrier awkwardly landed on his legs during a faceoff battle. Hughes, on the other hand, went to the locker room late in the third period, favoring his shoulder following a collision with Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The 21-year-old did come back to finish the game, though it appears the injury is still bothering him several days later.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec will dress in place of Dillon and Hughes on Tuesday night. The New Jersey Devils shared the injury update on X (formerly Twitter).

"Per Sheldon Keefe: Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes will be out for Game 2," they wrote.

Dillon is in the first season of the three-year, $12,000,000 contract he signed with the Devils as a UFA in the 2024 offseason. Meanwhile, Luke Hughes is a pending RFA in the final season of his three-year, $2,775,000 entry-level contract as New Jersey's first-round pick (4th overall) from the 2021 NHL draft.

The injury bug continues to bite the Devils

New Jersey has had a difficult time staying healthy this year.

Brenden Dillon and Luke Hughes join Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler, who also remain out of Jersey's lineup and on LTIR with respective ailments. On a positive note, forward Cody Glass, who left Sunday's game with a lower-body injury, is no worse for wear and will be available for Game 2.

Sheldon Keefe will continue to rely heavily on Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier up front, with Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce shouldering the load on the blue line in hopes of capturing home ice advantage by earning a split through the first two games in Raleigh.

The Devils will have to battle through the adversity as they look to knot their first-round series with the Hurricanes up at one apiece on Tuesday night in Carolina. The puck drops at 6 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center.

