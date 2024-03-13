Devils' Jake Allen reveals how he turned down team's first trade offer

After being traded from the Montreal Canadiens, veteran goaltender Jake Allen, aged 33, carefully assessed on-ice situations and organizational dynamics that could offer him an opportunity to play.

"It was interesting how that all unfolds," Allen told reporters after Wednesday's practice. "You sit down with your agent and sort of play things out ... I thought [the Devils] had goalies already signed here long-term. Obviously, things have changed a little bit."

Reflecting on the Devils' goaltending lineup last season, he acknowledged the presence of Vitek Vanecek and highlighted Akira Schmid's playoff performance.

"I never thought there would be a spot here," Allen said.

Beyond hockey, Allen recognizes the importance of family considerations in shaping his decision-making process.

"You know, the hockey is generally the easy part; it is the life that comes with it... For me, there are other things to consider."

When the Devils approached him, Allen felt fortunate and found the decision to join the team easy after discussing it with his wife. He is currently under contract through next season and is expected to be part of New Jersey's goaltending tandem in the 2024-25 season.

Expressing his enthusiasm during his first media availability with the Devils, Allen is looking forward to helping the team down the stretch and into the next NHL season.

He said:

"I'm excited that Jersey wants to give me a chance here. It feels like a new challenge for me, a new opportunity. Almost eight years in St. Louis and four years in Montreal, and I get a fresh start here with the Devils. I'm excited."

General manager Tom Fitzgerald on Jake Allen

General manager Tom Fitzgerald expressed his excitement about finally acquiring the veteran goaltender he had been eyeing. Fitzgerald highlighted Jake Allen's character and athleticism, saying:

"We're looking at a potential tandem that's right up there in the league if I'm able to land one of these big fishes.

"Being able to go out and get a veteran, with a lot of character, great locker room guy, great athlete in Jake Allen, who's excited to be a part of our organization – he has a no-trade clause, and he waived it to come to us because he sees the opportunity and the upside."

It remains to be seen how Jake Allen's decision works out for both him and the Devils.