Nico Hischier, the dynamic Swiss center and captain of the New Jersey Devils, issued a heartfelt statement to his teammates following their failure to make the playoff cut in the National Hockey League (NHL) season. His words, shared by NHL insider Amanda Stein on social media platform X, reflect a raw honesty and a deep sense of disappointment.

In his message, Nico Hischier candidly expressed the palpable disappointment of falling short of the postseason:

"I hope that everybody remember how it feels right now. ”

His words resonate with the weight of unfulfilled expectations and the bitter taste of defeat.

Acknowledging the somber reality of their situation, Nico Hischier didn't mince words about the emotions swirling within the team:

"This feeling sucks, I’m not going to lie."

Despite their best efforts and tireless dedication, the Devils find themselves on the outside looking in, left to grapple with the disappointment of an unsuccessful season. It's a feeling that reverberated throughout the locker room, uniting players in their shared sense of longing for what could have been.

Yet, amid the disappointment, Nico Hischier's words carry a glimmer of hope. By acknowledging the pain of their current situation, he set the stage for growth and resilience in the seasons to come.

Nico Hischier and Devils loose as Islanders head for playoffs

The New York Islanders' return to the playoffs for the fifth time in six years was spurred by a midseason coaching change, with Patrick Roy taking over from Lane Lambert. Players such as Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson stepping up in a crucial victory against the New Jersey Devils showcased the team's revitalization following this shift.

Nelson said of the change:

“We were unhappy with our spot and how we were performing to what we knew we were capable of.

“So whether it was Lane or Patty, I think group still believed in what we have and sometimes a change or different voice just gives it a different perspective and right now it feels like we’re on a little bit of a role.”

The Islanders secured third place in the Metropolitan Division, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle MacLean also contributing significantly.

Captain Anders Lee praised the team's hard work:

“It wasn’t the prettiest of hockey games, we capitalized in our opportunities”

General Manager Lou Lamoriello's decisive action in firing Lambert and bringing in Roy helped the Islanders to a strong finish with a 19-12-5 record.

The Islanders' playoff spot was sealed with a win against the Devils, setting the stage for a first-round matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Devils faced disappointment after missing the playoffs, prompting changes in their coaching staff. Lindy Ruff was let go, and while Associate Head Coach Travis Green took over, the team's performance remained inconsistent.

