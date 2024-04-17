Did Auston Matthews score tonight? Status of No. 34's 70-goal hunt after Leafs vs Panthers explored

The Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was held without a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Matthews remains stuck on 69 for the season.

With this win, the Panthers clinched the Atlantic Division title as Boston Bruins lost 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators.

Auston Matthews had several good chances to reach the coveted 70-goal mark, but could not find the back of the net against the Panthers.

Florida got goals from Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour to secure the victory. Mitchell Marner and Noah Gregor netted for the Maple Leafs

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs are locked into the third seed in the Atlantic Division and will face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Panthers are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round after securing the division title.

Auston Matthews will have one more opportunity to become the first 70-goal scorer since Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny both achieved the feat in the 1992-93 season.

Auston Matthews leads the NHL goal-scoring race, followed by Sam Reinhart with 55 goals.

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrap up their season away against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Auston Matthews's Maple Leafs succumb to 5-2 loss against the Florida Panthers

Mitch Marner opened the scoring for Toronto with a power play goal at 3:25 of the first period, giving the Leafs an early 1-0 lead. Noah Gregor extended the lead to 2-0 with a wrist shot at 11:18 of the first.

The Panthers got on the board 28 seconds into the second period with a goal by Carter Verhaeghe. Verhaeghe scored on a rebound after his initial shot was stopped by Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll.

Sam Bennett tied the game at 2-2 at the 10:32 mark of the second period after tipping in a shot from Gustav Forsling.

Just 10 seconds later, Sam Reinhart scored to give Florida a 3-2 lead. He scored off a rebound after Aleksander Barkov drove hard to the net. Brandon Montour extended the Panthers' lead to 4-2 with a shot through traffic at 13:42 of the second.

Reinhart scored a goal into the empty net in the third period securing a 5 2 win for the Panthers. The Maple Leafs faced another defeat marking their loss in a row.

Goaltender Joseph Woll made 37 saves in the loss, while Panthers netminder Anthony Stolarz stopped 24 shots.

The loss drops Toronto's record to 46-25-10 on the season. They will look to bounce back in their next game at Amalie Arena and get back into the win column.

