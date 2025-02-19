Did Bobby Hull have CTE? New report sheds light on NHL Hall of Famer's diagnosis

Bobby Hull died on Jan. 30, 2023, at the age of 84. He was one of the best hockey players of his generation, winning an MVP award and the Stanley Cup in his illustrious career. It has just been revealed that he had CTE, a concussion-induced brain disease.

According to a new report by the Associated Press on Wednesday, Hull suffered from memory loss and impaired judgment for a decade before he died. He opted to donate his brain upon death for research, and researchers discovered that he had been suffering from CTE.

The former Chicago Blackhawks star's widow, Deborah, talked about her husband's decision to donate his brain for research.

“Seeing the pain and heartache suffered by his lifetime friend Stan Mikita’s family, Bobby felt strongly no other family should have to endure CTE," Deborah said, via the AP. "He insisted on donating his brain, feeling as though it was his duty to help advance research on this agonizing disease.”

CTE has been a major talking point in contact sports. It's primarily a football-related concern, but it has affected NHL players as well. They get hit in the head a lot, and players have suffered concussions at times.

It may not be as frequent as in the NFL, but it also occurs in hockey. It can lead to CTE, which has unfortunately plagued many.

Researchers thank Bobby Hull for aiding CTE research

The more everyone can learn about CTE, the better they can do to prevent and treat it in athletes. It's a major risk for hockey players, and when people like Bobby Hull provide research opportunities, it's a positive development.

Bobby Hull died two years ago (Imagn)

That's the sentiment that Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the Boston University CTE Center, shared via the AP.

“We are grateful to Bobby Hull and all of the NHL players and families who are helping us learn how to prevent, diagnose, and treat CTE," Mckee said. "We encourage retired players and their families to reach out for help and care if they are concerned about CTE, as we are learning how to effectively treat symptoms, especially in mid-life.”

Hull decided to donate his brain after seeing fellow Hall of Famer Stan Mikita's decline as he got older.

