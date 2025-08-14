A rumor spread online that Connor McDavid donated $12.9 million to build homeless support centers in Edmonton, Alberta. The post said the money would create 150 housing units and 300 shelter beds, including a quote from McDavid about helping people survive Canadian winters.

It came from a Facebook post on Sunday from Orange Line Legends.

“I’ve seen people trying to survive the brutal Canadian winters without a roof over their heads, and I promised myself that if I ever had the chance, I’d step up," Orange Line Legends wrote. "No one should have to sleep outside in that kind of cold.”

However, there is no evidence that McDavid said this or made the alleged donation. The story could have been posted for social media attention and ad revenue.

The center is in the seventh year of an eight-year $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers. He earns $12.5 million a season and will be a free agent after the 2025-26 campaign.

McDavid was drafted at No. 1 by the Oilers in 2015 and has played 10 seasons in the NHL. In 2024-25, he had 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points, finishing sixth in league scoring.

Frank Seravalli expects Connor McDavid to stay with Oilers beyond 2025-26

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said he expects Connor McDavid to stay with the Edmonton Oilers beyond the 2025-26 season.

Seravalli added that there is only a small chance McDavid could reach free agency. Should that happen, only big-market teams like the Kings, Rangers, Maple Leafs or Blackhawks could realistically make a strong offer.

“He’s not going anywhere," Seravalli said on Tuesday (15:41), via B/R Open Ice. "I think there’s a very small chance, maybe very small is overstating it. I think there’s a small chance that we get to a month from now and the camp’s about to open and McDavid still doesn’t have a deal done. That’s when the conversation begins to percolate a lot more.

“Just think big market. Think LA, New York, Toronto, Chicago, like, big, big markets that would have a player of that ilk. Could you imagine dropping Connor McDavid into Manhattan with the Rangers? Or Toronto, going home?"

McDavid has spent his entire career with Edmonton and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2025 for the second straight year. He recorded 33 points in the playoffs, but the Oilers lost again to the Florida Panthers. McDavid remains one of the league’s top players.

