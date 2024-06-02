"Did you guys get in the playoffs?" "Did you hire a good coach?": NHL fans react to Devils Mascot's jab following Rangers' playoff elimination

The New York Rangers were eliminated from the playoffs after losing the Eastern Conference Finals series 4-2 to the Florida Panthers. It's a blow to their Stanley Cup hopes, but there's one club that's thrilled with the setback, or, you could say, "relieved." The New Jersey Devils mascot tweeted on X:

"Did they win the Stanley Cup? Then it doesn’t matter."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The tweet sparked a lively debate among NHL fans, who were quick to share their thoughts and counter-jabs.

"Did you hire a good coach? Then it doesn’t matter," one Rangers fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Did you make the playoffs? Then you shouldn’t be talking." another fan said,

Expand Tweet

"How far did you guys get In the playoffs?" one more fan questioned.

"They just asked fox did you stink worse this year or last year…….." a fan wrote.

There were some more taunting reactions on X, which pointed at the Devils' own failures.

"Did you make the playoffs? Well? Huh? Have you anything to show for?" a fan said.

"Did the devils make the playoffs more than once in the past 10 years?" one fan wrote.

"This is correct. Heard igor will be up bright and early he could bring Larry brooks with him" a fan said.

New York Rangers' lose the series 4-2 after Game 6 loss

The Rangers' Stanley Cup dreams ended with a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second consecutive year.

The Panthers, who lost to Vegas last year, opted not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy this time, signaling their focus on the ultimate prize.

“We touched it last year and it didn't work for us,” Bennett said, “So, we thought we'd try something different this year.”

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves, and goals from Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko sealed the win.

Despite Artemi Panarin's late goal and Igor Shesterkin's 32 saves, the Rangers couldn’t recover from losing three straight games.

“Listen, our guys fought this year,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “They bought in right from the start. It's disappointing; when you start something like this you don't do it to get three wins in the playoffs or five wins in the playoffs. You do it to go the whole way.”

Florida will face either the Edmonton Oilers or Dallas Stars in the final, aiming for their first Stanley Cup.