"Did Mack dirty", "Makar over MacKinnon is crazy": Hockey fans shocked by Team Canada's captains for 4 Nations Face-Off headlined by Sidney Crosby

Hockey fans were surprised on Thursday when Team Canada announced its captains for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sidney Crosby was named captain, while Connor McDavid and Cale Makar were named alternate captains. Many expected Nathan MacKinnon to be included, but he was left out.

"Captain Canada 🇨🇦 #4Nations Face-Off kicks off on February 12 with Canada vs. Sweden at 8p ET on @NHL_On_TNT , @SportsonMax , @Sportsnet , @TVASports !"

Most fans agreed that Crosby was the right choice for Team Canada's captain. He has won three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals and a World Cup of Hockey. However, they have raised questions about the alternate captains' choices.

Many fans did not expect Makar to get an "A" over MacKinnon. MacKinnon is one of the NHL’s top forwards and has won a Stanley Cup and a Hart Trophy. Some fans thought the leadership group should have been Crosby, McDavid and MacKinnon.

“Did Mack dirty.” One fan said.

"Sid as captain was the only choice. But no MacKinnon as assistant? Crazy. Should be Crosby/McDavid/MacKinnon" another fan mentioned.

"I thought the second A should have been Marchand. Guy has been through it all and is just a guy you would love on your team." a fan shared his opinion.

"Very smart choice with Crosby as captain. I was worried they’d give it to McDavid since he’s the poster boy of the league." a fan reacted.

"Crosby is only choice for captain when you're dealing with guys like McDavid and Mackinnon, I feel like disagreements could happen otherwise being they're the 2 at the top for points but I'm shocked Makar is an assistant over Mackinnon,only reason I can think of is defence leader" one fan wrote.

"Phil Kessel should’ve been captain even though he’s American" Meanwhile a fan joked.

Cale Makar's performance shows his credibility as Team Canada's assistant captain

Cale Makar is an elite defenseman who plays a key role on both offense and defense. In the 2023-24 season, he had 90 points (21 goals, 69 assists) and a +15 rating. This season he has 56 points including 18 goals. That may have helped him get the "A" over MacKinnon.

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts on February 12, with Team Canada playing Sweden in the first game. The tournament will feature Canada, the USA, Sweden and Finland.

Team Canada will rely on its strong leadership group, but even without the "A" letter on his jersey, Nathan MacKinnon will play a big role.

