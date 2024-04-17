Did the Red Wings make the Stanley Cup Playoffs 2024? Detroit's current wildcard status explored

The Detroit Red Wings did not make the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Red Wings had been fighting for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference for the final few weeks but came up short in the final game of the season.

Although Detroit rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, it still wasn't enough as the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers to claim the final wild-card spot.

The Red Wings had the same amount of points as Washington but had one fewer regulation win, which was the difference that was heartbreaking for the Red Wings.

“All of these guys never quit,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said, via NHL.com. “We had a very close-knit group this year. To have the last month, last two weeks, that we had, we just wouldn’t go away. Comeback after comeback, just so much fun. I wish we had more with this group and wish we got the opportunity to play in the playoffs. It would have been so much fun.”

Detroit had two comeback wins in its final two regular season games to keep its playoff hopes alive, but due to the Capitals winning, the Red Wings won't be playing playoff hockey.

"All year long, especially down the stretch, they played for each other," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "It was all about the team. We take seven of our last eight points the way we did. We won 14 games trailing in the third period. I just feel awful for the guys because they literally gave everything. It's gut-wrenching for the group.

"Proud of them. I don't know what more the group could have done battle-wise. This stings, but they did move this proud organization forward from where it's been for the last few years. We got to keep pushing forward."

Detroit hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.

NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket

With the Washington Capitals clinching the final playoff spot, the Eastern Conference is set for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The matchups for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in the East are as follows:

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

The Stanley Cup playoffs are projected to start on Saturday, April 20.

Poll : Do you think the Red Wings will make the playoffs next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback