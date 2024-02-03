Did Tate McRae play hockey? All we know about pop star performing at 2024 NHL All-Star game 

Tate McRae, the rising pop sensation, is set to make a splash at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, not just as a performer but also as a celebrity captain alongside notable Canadians Justin Bieber, Will Arnett, and Michael Buble. This unique Canadian rite of passage marks another highlight in McRae's whirlwind journey, which has seen her debut on Saturday Night Live in November, release her sophomore album "Think Later" in December, and plan for the European leg of her world tour in April.

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, McRae was asked about her connection to hockey, and whether she played the sport growing up. To the surprise of many, McRae revealed,

"Absolutely not. I remember I tried skating for one day when I was six years old, and I was a tragic skater, so my mom put me in ballet."

Despite having a skating rink in her backyard throughout her life, McRae admitted that her father attempted to train her in skating for years, but to no avail. She humorously recounted,

"My dad has been trying to train me how to skate for so many years. We had a skating rink in our backyard my whole life and I never got the hang of it. My brother was just skating laps around me."

It seems that McRae's early encounter with the ice did not spark a passion for hockey, as she candidly admitted,

"I was so busy with dancing and music that I didn't make it out to too many games, but I have lots of memories of me just running around the rink at my brother's hockey games."

Despite not being a player herself, McRae acknowledges the significant role that hockey plays in Calgarian culture, emphasizing its importance in her upbringing. she added:

"Obviously, it's a huge part of Calgarian culture."

Is Tate McRae Canadian? Tracing pop star's family and roots

Tate McRae also opened up about her Canadian roots and the common stereotypes associated with the country. The reporter delved into the typical Canadian references people often make, asking McRae how frequently she encounters comments about hockey, Tim Hortons, maple syrup, and the renowned Canadian friendliness.

To this, Tate McRae responded with a touch of humor, revealing,

"Every day. They always say hockey, Tim Hortons, maple syrup, and, 'You guys are so nice!' I feel like there’s worse things to be called. It's pretty harmless, though. I don't mind it."

The conversation then shifted towards the impact of her Canadian upbringing on her personality. When asked if she feels that her identity is shaped by growing up around friendly Canadians, McRae said,

"One hundred percent. I think the way that we're raised, especially where I'm from, is just treating people with kindness. [There are] specific manners that are in my blood."

Tate McRae added,

"It is interesting, sometimes, going other places. I feel like I don't notice it very much, but people always say, 'You guys are so polite and respectful!' I guess that's a good thing."

Tate McRae's parents are Todd Rosner and Tanja Rosner, and her father, Todd, had a big hand in giving her a wonderful childhood. While Tate McRae takes the spotlight in the music industry, it turns out that talent runs in the family. The interview sheds light on her brother, Tucker McRae, who has been quietly making a name for himself on the hockey rink, representing Dartmouth College's Big Green.