"Didn't jump, extend or throw an elbow": Leafs' Ryan Reaves reflects on controversial hit that injured $74,000,000 Oilers D-man

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves was suspended last season for five games for an illegal hit to the head of Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse on 16th November. The winger was suspended without pay, resulting in a fine of $35,156.25.

During the game, Reaves hit Nurse near the Oilers' goal, resulting in the latter falling to the ground with blood gushing out of his nose. After the incident, the D-man fired back at Reaves, calling him a player who intentionally hurts others.

Reaves explained his side of things on the "Cam & Strick" podcast. He opened up on the hit against Nurse, who is signed to an eight-year, $74 million contract. Reaves said that the timing of the hit was wrong.

"I was an inch too fast, honestly," Reaves said. "I didn't jump. I didn't extend. I didn't throw an elbow. I just was a little too ahead of him while he was staring at the puck coming around the net. That's just how it was. It's a fast game.

"I think you guys know me. I don't try and play like that ever. I pride myself on playing hard but playing clean. That was just moving a little too quick there."

This was the veteran's fourth suspension in his NHL career. He missed six games due to bans in three separate spells. Three games in 2016 for boarding, a playoff game in 2020 for an illegal hit to the head, and a two-game ban, including Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, for an illegal hit in the scrum.

Ryan Reaves makes his feelings known about retirement plans

As an enforcer, Ryan Reaves has enjoyed quite a long career. In 912 games, he has amassed 137 points with 3.36 hits per game. He hopes to finish 1,000 games before he decides to hang up his skates.

"I would love to be able to hold on for another two years and hit that, then ride into the sunset," he said [2:05:52]. "I don't think I can make it past two more years, but I would love to get that. The dream is always the Stanley Cup.

"For a player who plays like me, I think it'd be a pretty cool accomplishment. Stanley Cup, thousand games — in that order. I’d love the opportunity to try and get it."

At 38, Reaves continues to be a physical force on the ice. His point production is limited, but he is known to stand up for his teammates. But the age might be catching up as he had just one fight last season, down from a total of seven players he had fought in the 2023-24 season.

