"Didn’t keep up with the nuclear arms race": Edmonton Oilers' trade deadline activity criticized by former GM turned analyst

Brian Lawton, a former NHL player, GM, and current analyst, has expressed disapproval of the way Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland handled this year's trade deadline.

The Oilers made moves to strengthen their roster by acquiring Adam Henrique, Sam Carrick, and Troy Stecher at this year's deadline.

Despite acknowledging Henrique as a "capable player," Lawton appeared unimpressed with the Oilers' overall effort when compared to other Western Conference contenders.

Lawton highlighted the aggressiveness of teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, suggesting that he would have preferred Edmonton to match that level of activity.

Lawton reckons the Edmonton Oilers may have fallen short in keeping up with the competitive landscape in the Western Conference during this year's trade deadline (via Edmonton Journal):

“When I look around the West I looked at how aggressive Colorado was, but also Vegas, and I would have liked to have seen Edmonton match that, to be honest with you.

They may feel that they did. And it may very well play out that way. But if I was still working for NHL network, like I did for many years, I would say it didn’t keep up with the nuclear arms race in the Western Conference at this year’s playoff trade deadline.”

Brian Lawton also commended the Colorado Avalanche, who defeated the Oilers in overtime on Saturday. He expressed his admiration for Colorado's impressive performance and the impactful moves they made at this year's deadline.

The acquisitions of players like Sean Walker, Brandon Dyhaime, and Casey Mittelstadt and the bold decision to trade Bowen Byram were highlighted by Lawton as significant factors that could enhance the Avs' competitiveness.

Edmonton Oilers edge past Montreal Canadiens in OT

Montreal Canadiens v Edmonton Oilers

In a thrilling contest at Rogers Place on Tuesday, the Oilers defeated the Canadiens 3-2 in overtime.

The Oilers got off to a dominant start, with Connor McDavid and newly acquired Adam Henrique putting them ahead 2-0. However, the Habs demonstrated persistence in climbing back from a two-goal deficit, thanks to goals from Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle in the third period.

The Edmonton Oilers recovered in overtime as Leon Draisaitl scored the winner with a powerplay goal at 3:18. The Oilers next face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.