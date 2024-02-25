"Didn’t he say that last year ": NHL fans recall as Patrick Kane shows confidence in Red Wings' playoff potential 

Patrick Kane recently expressed confidence in the Detroit Red Wings' playoff potential during a locker room interview, following the team's fourth consecutive victory.

"It's a group in here that can win a 7-game series against anyone," said Kane.

The Red Wings have a 31-20-6 record after winning their last game 6-1 against the St. Louis Blues. They’re placed fourth in the Atlantic Division with 68 points, only six points below the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in third.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Kane’s comment.

One fan commented: “Didn't he say that last year on the rangers?"

Expand Tweet

This comment is about Kane's time with the New York Rangers before being traded to Detroit this season. Despite Kane's optimism, the Rangers failed to qualify for the 2022–2023 playoffs.

Here are some fan reactions to Patrick Kane’s confidence in making the playoffs:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kane scored 11 goals and assisted 15, tallying 26 points for the Devils this season.

Patrick Kane's Red Wings dominant 6-1 win against Blues

The Detroit Red Wings displayed a strong performance against the St. Louis Blues, scoring three goals in just six minutes of the first period.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and an assist, while Patrick Kane extended his streak to seven games with a goal and an assist.

“I think we’ve struggled with our starts in the past couple games, so that was an emphasis today. We did a good job, obviously, scoring three early goals and just trying to keep it up," DeBrincat said.

Detroit coach Derek Lalonde on the team's performance:

“We obviously hadn’t started well in our last three games, but the boys were skating tonight. We got some finishes in the first period, and we played a really complete game."

Blues’ provisional coach Drew Bannister stood up for goaltender Jordan Binnington, saying:

“Binner was under siege right there. It had nothing to do with Binner at all. All the goals were a result of turnovers, odd man rushes. He had no chance on any of them.”

The Red Wings next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.