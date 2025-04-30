Die-hard Leafs fan Paul Bissonnette takes hilarious dig at Toronto ahead of crucial Game 6 against Senators

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 to force Game 6. Ahead of Game 6, Paul Bissonnette, a die-hard Leafs fan, tweeted a funny but honest comment. It showed the frustration many Leafs fans shared after a shutout loss in Game 5.

"I slept 4 hours last night. This team is turning me into an insomniac," he wrote.

Bissonnette has been a dedicated fan for years. His X's post points out how hard it is for fans to stay hopeful when their team struggles in important moments.

Toronto has a long history of struggling in postseason games five through seven. This series versus the Senators is no exception. After failing to close out the series in Game 5, fans are wondering if this will be another disappointing year.

The team’s core four — Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander have often failed to step up in these crucial moments.

Paul Bissonnette linked Leafs' Mitch Marner to the Pittsburgh Penguins amid contract uncertainty

Paul Bissonnette linked Mitch Marner to the Pittsburgh Penguins during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday.

He suggested a possible move due to Marner’s relationship with Kyle Dubas, the Penguins' new GM. Dubas worked with Marner in Toronto. There’s also the fact that the Penguins have salary cap space. Bissonnette mentioned that Marner had a good season, with 102 points, but his playoff performance is still a concern.

“One (upcoming top-tier free agent) that probably sticks out is Mitch Marner (who) hasn’t signed yet,” Bissonnette said. “He’s a Toronto Maple Leaf. Kyle Dubas loves Mitch Marner. He was with him in Toronto."

"There’s a little hostility between the Maple Leafs and Marner, based on the fact that they tried to trade him at the deadline for Mikko Rantanen, who was available, and they were willing to part ways with Mitch Marner, even though he had a 100-point season,” Bissonnette added.

Marner’s contract is up, and he could demand around $14 million a year. Marner’s current deal with Toronto is worth $65.41 million over six years.

"He’s had a great start to this year," Bissonnette added. "Things get harder as you progress through the second and third rounds, but he’s a guy that’s going to command probably $14 million on the open market."

The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the series 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators. Game 6 is scheduled for 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday, in Ottawa.

