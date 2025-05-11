Die-hard Maple Leafs fan Paul Bissonnette drops four-word reaction as Florida Panthers celebrate Brad Marchand's birthday

Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers in March after being traded from the Boston Bruins. Florida is paying half his salary, and he is expected to become a free agent after the season.

Marchand's move to Florida has added fuel to an already strong rivalry with the Maple Leafs.

On Sunday, the Panthers posted a birthday message for Marchand on X, saying,

“HBD Marchy.”

The post was short, but it quickly got attention from Toronto Maple Leafs fans. One of the most noticeable reactions came from Paul Bissonnette. He responded with four words:

“Oh for Christ’s sake.”

Bissonnette is known for being a passionate Leafs supporter. His reaction to Marchand's birthday post shows the ongoing tension between Leafs fans and Marchand. That tension has grown stronger now that Marchand plays for the Panthers, the team Toronto is facing in the second round of the playoffs.

In April, Bissonnette and Marchand had a funny exchange on TNT. Bissonnette joked about Marchand’s forehead and nose, asking how long it takes to apply sunscreen. Marchand replied by mocking Bissonnette’s haircut.

"It's good, I was watching pregame. I don't know what's going on with the bowl cut out there," Marchand said. "Think, you should shave the rest of your head, ears down that's what you went in there for. That's tough one, tough look."

Expand Tweet

The Leafs are trying to reach the Eastern Conference Finals after beating Ottawa in the first round. Players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner played key roles in that series win.

Florida also had a strong start to the playoffs, beating Tampa Bay in five games. The Panthers have been a top playoff team lately. They made the Stanley Cup Final in 2023 and won it in 2024.

The Leafs lead the second-round series against the Panthers 2-1.

Paul Bissonnette called out Brad Marchand and Panthers

On May 2, Bissonnette made a strong statement before the series began. He said the Leafs have unfinished business with Florida.

"Florida Panthers, we have unfinished business with you. Bennett, the menace, hi, Matthew. You just took down your brother, Brady, and now we’re coming for you. And Brad Marchand, , my arch f**king nemesis, I’m going to take you down once and for all ... You’re going down, buddy. Put the war paint on because it’s gold time. It’s our year," Bissonnette said.

So when the Panthers celebrated Brad Marchand’s birthday, it didn’t sit well with Bissonnette.

