Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert reacts to former NHL heavyweight's "freight train" highlight reel

Former NHL star Dion Phaneuf's wife, Elisha Cuthbert, shared an Instagram story by the couple's strength coach, Daniel Archibald. In the story, Archibald shared a reel video of Phaeneuf checking players on the ice during his time playing for the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs, etc., in the NHL.

The post was captioned:

"Dion Phaneuf was a Freight Train".

Archibald shared the video and wrote:

"Absolute beast in the gym and on the ice!!"

Replying to which, Eliasha wrote:

"Thanks for this Dan! Choo Choo" with a smilie face.

Eliasha Phaneuf shared it on her Instagram/ @elishaphaneuf

Dion Phaneuf was a physical defenseman known for his aggressive play and limiting his opponent's offense. He played in the NHL for 14 seasons and switched 4 teams, including the Ottawa Senators and LA Kings.

Phaneuf has played over 1000 NHL games, recording 1345 penalty minutes. In five different NHL seasons, he has received over 100 penalty minutes. His highest penalty minutes came in 2007-08 with 182 and he also scored his career-high 60 points that season.

Dion Phaneuf has fought over 100 times in his NHL career. His most notable fights were against Shane Doan, Nick Foligno, Keith Tkachuk, and Brent Burns. He fought Doan in 2008, Foligno in 2012, and Tkachuk in 2007. His last fight was against Brian Boyle in 2019. Phaneuf’s highest season total was 16 fights in 2001-02. He had 10 fights in both 2003-04 and 2007-08.

Dion Phaneuf's wife Elisha Cuthbert helped raise funds for Los Angeles fires

Earlier in January, wildfires in Los Angeles destroyed over 12,000 structures and caused several deaths. Dion Phaneuf's wife, Elisha Cuthbert, joined Paris Hilton’s fundraising efforts to help displaced families.

Cuthbert shared a donation portal for Hilton’s emergency fund campaign with her followers, organized by Hilton’s 11:11 Media Impact charity. The campaign’s page on the Every.org website showed over $258,687 raised. Later, Hilton thanked donors for their support, revealing that contributions had surpassed $520,733.

Cuthbert has focused on her family since marrying Phaneuf in 2013. The couple has two children, born in 2017 and 2022. She stepped back from acting, with her last known projects in 2023.

Cuthbert became famous as Kim Bauer in 24 and starred in comedies like Happy Endings. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on "The Cellar" and "Eat Wheaties!." Phaneuf retired in 2019, and the couple has remained in a strong bond.

