Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha enjoys gala time with Paris Hilton at her dazzling 'Sliving' party attended by star celebs like Lizzo & others

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 23, 2025 12:00 GMT
This weekend, Canadian actress and wife of ex-NHLer Dion Phaneuf Elisha Phaneuf was among the celebrity guests at Paris Hilton’s Sliving party. She later shared a group photo on Instagram with Hilton, actress Heather Graham and comedian Molly Shannon on Monday.

In the picture, the four posed side by side. On the far left, Molly Shannon best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and numerous comedy films, wore a sleeveless silver sequin mini-dress with a sheer overlay. Next to her stood Heather Graham in a metallic silver mid-calf gown.

Paris Hilton was in a sparkling pink corset mini-dress with matching thigh-high boots. On the far right, Elisha Phaneuf sported a brownish metallic mini-dress with golden tones, accessorized with a gold clutch and metallic heels.

“Still getting over this one! 💞💞💞💞💞 @parishilton always giving the best Sliving parties!” Elisha captioned the post.
The guest list stretched beyond the photo with appearances from pop-punk star Avril Lavigne, singer and rapper Lizzo, actress Tori Spelling and model Barbara Palvin.

Dion Phaneuf’s wife donated to Paris Hilton's 6-figure campaign to help families affected by LA wildfires

Earlier this year, devastating wildfires swept through Los Angeles impacting areas including Pacific Palisades and Pasadena. The fires destroyed more than 12,000 structures and tragically claimed at least 24 lives.

In the wake of the disaster, several Canadian celebrities including Dion Phaneuf’s wife Elisha stepped up to support displaced families. Elisha contributed to the relief efforts through Paris Hilton’s Emergency Fund collection campaign.

She also shared a portal for Hilton’s fundraiser which was hosted by the socialite's 11:11 Media Impact charity. The portal raised over $258,687 contributing to a total of $520,733 in donations from Hilton’s friends and the online community.

“Thank you to the 3,000+ who donated and led by example—proving that collective action creates incredible impact. Because of you, we can restore hope, rebuild communities, and change lives,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, former NHL star Valeri Bure’s wife Candace Bure partnered with OpenClosit to provide essential items and clothing to families affected by the fires. Bure actively shared posts on Instagram to encourage donations and raise awareness. She also visited the Santa Monica outlet herself to help manage operations and support the cause.

