"Dirty hit" "Sit down McBaby": NHL fans react to Connor McDavid getting slammed into boards by Quinton Byfield

NHL fans on social media had a lot to say about Connor McDavid getting slammed into the boards by Quinton Byfield in Game 2 of the playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.

McDavid made a pass to his Oilers teammate near the sideboards. Just as he released the puck, Byfield came rushing in and slammed the Oilers captain into the boards.

Even though Byfield wasn't penalized by the referee, the intensity of the moment caused quite a stir among NHL fans on X.

"Dirty hit where's the puck?" one fan tweeted.

"Sit down McBaby."

"Newmarket on Newmarket here. They're buddies and play in the beer there in the summers. I believe Byfield's team won the championship last year."

No one dared hit precious gretzky like that," one X user wrote.

Nothong wrong with it," said another.

Connor McDavid picked up a point in the Oilers' 5-4 OT defeat to the Kings in Game 2. McDavid has six points in two games in the playoffs.

With the win, the Kings leveled the seven-game series 1-1. Game 3 takes place in Los Angeles on Friday.

Connor McDavid and Oilers lose to the Kings in Game 2

Adrian Kempe put the Kings on the board at 3:19 of the first period after beating Stuart Skinner from the high slot. Kempe scored again at 14:57 to put the Kings up 2-0, as he slotted the puck into the back of the net while on a 3-on-1 rush.

With less than three minutes remaining in the period, Brett Kulak made it 2-1. Twenty-nine seconds into the second period, Drew Doughty scored a five-hole on Skinner to give the Kings a 3-1 lead.

Dylan Holloway cut the Kings' lead to 3-2 at 7:51 of the second period before Zach Hyman made it 3-3 after burying a one-timer from the left circle on Leon Draisaitl's assist.

Kevin Fiala made it 4-3 for the Kings at 1:49 of the third period before Holloway's second goal of the night tied it at 4-4, forcing overtime. Anze Kopitar scored the winner 2:07 into overtime to tie the series at 1-1.