“Dirty play against a dirty player”: NHL fans react to a new camera angle showing Sam Bennett punching Brad Marchand

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been the focal point of controversy following the hit he delivered on Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand. Bennett appeared to sucker punch Marchand midway through Game 3 as both players collided near the Bruins bench. The Bruins’ players called for a penalty, but none were issued.

After Marchand struggled to get up following the hit, he left for the dressing room and did not return for the third period. A new camera angle revealed further insights into the incident, drawing diverse reactions from fans across the league.

This fan believes justice was served, but a different sort of justice than many might think:

"Dirty play against a dirty player. Evens out."

It is widely acknowledged in the NHL that Marchand has a history of throwing punches at other players. Therefore, this fan didn’t hold anything back against the Bruins' captain and fans:

"It's funny because when Marchand does stuff like this, it's celebrated in Boston. Guess it's not too funny when it's your own team is it?"

Another fan chimed in, citing karma in this big hit:

"Karma is a tricky lady, Marchand gets his but what does Boston do to give Bennett his?"

Bennett’s hit has been called dirty by most fans and observers and they are calling for suspension against the player.

This fan tweeted one word:

"Suspension."

This fan voiced a similar concern over the hit, citing previous instances:

"Sucker punched do get suspensions."

Another fan called out the league and the Department of Player Safety for looking the other way on the play:

"Strange how no one at the NHL or NHLPlayerSafety saw this in time to sit Bennett for a game or two."

No word has been issued regarding potential disciplinary action against Sam Bennett for this play. While other instances have been met with fines or suspension, there doesn’t appear to be one forthcoming in this incident.

Sam Bennett and the Panthers take on the Bruins minus Marchand in Game 4

Sam Bennett’s hit on Marchand caused the Bruins’ captain to exit Game 3, and he has since been ruled out for Game 4 with an upper-body injury. While there is no specific word on Marchand’s specific injury, there are indications that he may be dealing with concussion issues.

In the meantime, Bruins’ coach Jim Montgomery offered his thoughts on the incident per Boston.com:

"People say it wasn’t intentional, but we have our view of it."

Montgomery accepted responsibility for the Bruins’ lack of a response following the incident, stating:

"I feel that that’s my fault that we didn’t retaliate to some degree, but you’re trying to get back in the game."

The Bruins didn’t get back in the game, allowing the Panthers to win the game (6-2) and take a 2-1 series lead. Marchand’s teammates Pavel Zacha and Trent Frederic vowed to avenge their captain’s injury in the following matchup, saying per Boston.com:

"We have to really go after their top guys and let them know that’s not OK."

With those words in mind, Game 4 should be a physical affair from the start as the Bruins look to even the series at two games apiece.