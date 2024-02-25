"Disappeared when they were middling": NHL fans react as Vancouver Canucks green men return after eight years

In a recent NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins, fans were treated to a nostalgic blast from the past as the iconic Green Men made a return after an eight-year hiatus.

The Canucks clinched a narrow 3-2 victory over the Bruins, but it was the unexpected appearance of Force (Adam Forsyth) and Sully (Ryan Sullivan), the beloved duo behind the Green Men, that stole the spotlight.

Barstool Sports captured the electrifying moment and shared a video of the Green Men's arrival, igniting excitement among hockey fans. The tweet read:

"It had been eight years since the Green Men did their thing at a Canucks game. Tonight’s return to form was electric"

As news of the Green Men's return spread, NHL fans took to Twitter to express their delight and amusement. One fan cheekily remarked on the timing of their return, quipping:

"If one of them was unwell or unable to do the characters please lmk. But very indicative of Canucks fans to disappear for exactly the time that their team was beyond middling and to come back as if they never left."

Another fan couldn't resist poking fun at the revealing nature of MLB's new uniforms:

"Those body suits are less revealing than MLB new uniforms"

Another fan hailed them as:

"Trouble making legends you mean"

The Green Men, renowned for their spirited support of the Vancouver Canucks, donned their signature green full-body spandex suits as they took their customary seats beside the opposing team's penalty box at Rogers Arena.

Green Men and Vancouver Canucks' Night

After an eight-year absence, the Green Men finally made a return to a Vancouver Canucks game against the Boston Bruins.

Adam Forsyth and Ryan Sullivan ordered green suits inspired by a TV skit after wanting to attend an NFL game. Sullivan's late delivery drove them to attend a Canucks game instead, which was made possible by his employer's access to penalty box tickets.

Initially receiving free tickets, they later purchased them as they gained fame. Known for entertaining fans with antics like glass-side handstands and prop use, they became a staple at Canucks games.

Meanwhile, Brock Boeser's overtime power-play goal secured a 3-2 victory over the Bruins, with Filip Hronek also scoring to end a four-game losing streak. Thatcher Demko's 20 saves ensured Vancouver maintained its top spot in the NHL standings with 82 points.