"Disgusted when you started doing gambling ads": Connor McDavid's latest gambling ad with BetMGM sparks outrage among fans

BetMGM, a prominent sports betting and iGaming operator, unveiled a new 30-second advertisement featuring reigning NHL Most Valuable Player Connor McDavid.

The ad focuses on BetMGM's array of responsible gaming tools. McDavid shared the ad on Instagram, stressing the significance of responsible gambling:

"All about being responsible if you choose to bet – staying in control and not getting carried away. That's super important to me. And I really hope it's advice that everyone follows."

Richard Taylor, Director of Responsible Gambling at BetMGM, expressed the company's commitment to promoting responsible gaming, particularly in collaboration with Connor McDavid.

BetMGM's Responsible Gambling Team actively promotes responsible gaming across various platforms, including marketing, advertising and social media campaigns.

The company integrates responsible gaming messages into its mobile app, highlighting GameSense, an acclaimed responsible gaming program developed by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM.

Some fans expressed concern over Connor McDavid's association with a gambling company, citing potential influence on vulnerable audiences. One tweeted:

"Sorry Connor, but I was disgusted when u started doing gambling ads with Gretzky. Too late to walk that back now. Please make better decisions about who/what you represent."

Here are some of the top reactions:

Connor McDavid's involvement in the ad follows his remarkable achievements in the NHL since his debut in 2016, including winning prestigious awards, like the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.

However, the ad's release coincides with BetMGM and MGM Resorts' participation in the National Council on Problem Gambling's efforts to raise awareness about problem gambling throughout March.

Connor McDavid's gambling ad controversy: Celebrities still allowed in Ontario's new regulations

While the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario aimed to curtail the use of celebrities and athletes in online gambling advertisements to safeguard minors, loopholes in the regulations permit their continued presence.

The AGCO's guidelines, before taking effect, restrict active or retired athletes from conventional ads but allow exceptions for "responsible gambling" promotions. BetMGM, for instance, could maintain Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid as ambassadors for responsible gambling initiatives.

The AGCO allows sportsbooks to use­ athletes for promotions that don't involve re­sponsible gambling. Sponsorships, like the agree­ment betwee­n FanDuel and TSN's show, and the segme­nt of Sports Interaction on Sportsnet's Hockey Ce­ntral Saturday, aren't impacted.

Even though ads that attract kids are­ forbidden, unclear rules give­ leeway, allowing for varying interpre­tations. Some say that the­ updated laws might miss a big issue. Data from businesse­s hints at fewer betting comme­rcials during big sports shows.

Paul Burns, CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association, says that public objections were primarily due to ad volume, which has decreased since the initial surge in advertising.