"Disgusting contract", "So we stay old and slow": Isles faithful unhappy with veteran Kyle Palmieri's $9,500,000 extension

The New York Islanders signed Kyle Palmieri to a two-year contract worth $9.5 million. The team announced the deal Friday on X. Palmieri had 48 points last season, including 24 goals and 24 assists. He played all 82 games and ranked third in team scoring.

The 34-year-old forward was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

After the announcement, fans voiced their frustration on X. They questioned why the team is keeping older players instead of making changes.

“Disgusting contract. The Country Club is still alive and well. 0-1 for Darche.” One fan said.

“So we stay old and slow. Awesome. So much for change.” Another fan added.

"No young players left to sign?" a fan questioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on Kyle Palmieri's signing:

"Awesome! Palmieri sticking around is great news for the Islanders! Let's go Isles! 🏒🥳" a fan wrote.

"Never heard fans so butthurt about signing a 25 goal scorer for under $5m aav with a rising cap. Cry more" another fan said.

"It’s two years, I think this is a fine contract to have on the books during a transitional period as we wait for the younger guys to come into their own. Having vets around will take pressure off young players like Ritchie and Eiserman, there’s no need to rush development." a fan shared his perspective.

Isles captain Anders Lee spoke highly of teammate Kyle Palmieri

Islanders captain Anders Lee showed support for Kyle Palmieri after the team signed him to a two-year contract. Lee said it is not easy to replace someone like Palmieri.

"You can't just replace someone like Kyle out of thin air sometimes," Lee said Thursday, via NHL.com. "I know what he means to this team. I know what he means to me as a friend and a teammate.

"Kyle's a great player and has played in this league a long time. He knows what it takes to win, ... He can get dirty if he needs to, and he puts the puck in the net. Those are tough to replace."

Lee also highlighted Palmieri’s impact in the locker room. He called him a great teammate, friend and leader.

Kyle Palmieri was drafted 26th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2009. He has also played for the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. He has played 900 regular-season games in the NHL. During that time, he has scored 527 total points.

