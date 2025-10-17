"Disgusting culture": Mark Stone ripped in social media over statement about Carter Hart's controversial signing with Golden Knights

Fans on social media criticized captain Mark Stone for his statement about Carter Hart joining the Vegas Golden Knights.On Thursday, the Golden Knights announced that Hart has joined their organization on a professional tryout (PTO) contract, marking his first step back to the NHL after nearly a two-year hiatus.Mark Stone said that players were approached by the organization before the signing of Carter Hart and that the club is happy to welcome him on board.&quot;Happy to welcome him to our team, to our family, Stone said.&quot; I think we've created a pretty damn good culture here. A lot of character people in the locker room, a lot of people in the entire organization.&quot;Danny Webster @DannyWebster21LINKMark Stone said the players were approached prior to the Golden Knights signing Carter Hart. “Happy to welcome him to our team, to our family. I think we've created a a pretty damn good culture here. A lot of character people in the locker room, a lot of people in the entireStone was heavily criticized on X (formerly called Twitter) for his comments on Hart's signing. One tweeted:&quot;Disgusting culture.&quot;RespectYourG28 @illyinthephillyLINK@SinBinVegas Disgusting cultureAnother chimed in:&quot;Oof, such a bad look for the entire Vegas organization. The worst part is some of these players and personnel have daughters too.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;So the entire team is made of the same values as the front office lol not one of them has a spine,&quot; a third fan posted.&quot;&quot;Welcome to a dysfunctional family. Stone's credibility gone,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;Lost all remaining respect for VGK. I guess seeking pleasure no matter how it hurts others is part of the Vegas culture. I have never been to Vegas &amp; will never go. Zero respect,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Do we have video? Would love to see the “excitement” on Stones face,&quot; another chimed in.Vegas Golden Knights release statement after signing Carter HartAfter Carter Hart's signing, the Golden Knights released a statement emphasizing alignment with the NHL/NHLPA process.&quot;Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender.&quot;&quot;Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization. The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward.&quot;The move comes shortly after Hart was cleared to return to hockey following his acquittal in a high-profile sexual assault case tied to Canada's 2018 world junior team.Drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers, Carter Hart has posted a 96-93-29 record in 227 NHL games with a .906 save percentage and 2.94 GAA. Hart won't be able to play NHL games until December 1.