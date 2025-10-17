  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mark Stone
  • "Disgusting culture": Mark Stone ripped in social media over statement about Carter Hart's controversial signing with Golden Knights

"Disgusting culture": Mark Stone ripped in social media over statement about Carter Hart's controversial signing with Golden Knights

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:56 GMT
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks - Source: Imagn
Mark Stone ripped in social media over statement about Carter Hart's controversial signing with Golden Knights - Source: Imagn

Fans on social media criticized captain Mark Stone for his statement about Carter Hart joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ad

On Thursday, the Golden Knights announced that Hart has joined their organization on a professional tryout (PTO) contract, marking his first step back to the NHL after nearly a two-year hiatus.

Mark Stone said that players were approached by the organization before the signing of Carter Hart and that the club is happy to welcome him on board.

"Happy to welcome him to our team, to our family, Stone said." I think we've created a pretty damn good culture here. A lot of character people in the locker room, a lot of people in the entire organization."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Stone was heavily criticized on X (formerly called Twitter) for his comments on Hart's signing. One tweeted:

"Disgusting culture."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"Oof, such a bad look for the entire Vegas organization. The worst part is some of these players and personnel have daughters too."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"So the entire team is made of the same values as the front office lol not one of them has a spine," a third fan posted."
Ad
"Welcome to a dysfunctional family. Stone's credibility gone," one X user posted.
"Lost all remaining respect for VGK. I guess seeking pleasure no matter how it hurts others is part of the Vegas culture. I have never been to Vegas & will never go. Zero respect," wrote another.
"Do we have video? Would love to see the “excitement” on Stones face," another chimed in.
Ad

Vegas Golden Knights release statement after signing Carter Hart

After Carter Hart's signing, the Golden Knights released a statement emphasizing alignment with the NHL/NHLPA process.

"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender."
"Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization. The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."
Ad
Ad

The move comes shortly after Hart was cleared to return to hockey following his acquittal in a high-profile sexual assault case tied to Canada's 2018 world junior team.

Drafted 48th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers, Carter Hart has posted a 96-93-29 record in 227 NHL games with a .906 save percentage and 2.94 GAA. Hart won't be able to play NHL games until December 1.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications