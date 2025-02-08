"Disgusting display of hockey": Blueshirts fans irate after New York Rangers' 3-2 loss to Sidney Crosby-less Penguins

The New York Rangers lost 3-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The Penguins played without Sidney Crosby but still scored three second-period goals to secure the win.

Both teams were close in shots on goal, with Pittsburgh leading 26-25. The Penguins converted one of three power plays, while the Rangers failed on both of their chances. New York won 54.5% of faceoffs but struggled defensively in the second period.

After the game, the Rangers’ X account (formerly Twitter) posted the final score, and fans quickly reacted in the comments.

"That was a disgusting display of hockey. No Crosby. No Malkin. Still lost. Igor kept us in it but he needs to be better. The offense was anemic. The defense was poor. Just awful," one fan wrote.

"In a season of astoundingly gutless performances this was the most gutless of all. Have the decency to feel shame," another fan added.

"Igor committed the largest bank heist in sports history" a fan said, referring to Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin’s $92 million contract.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X to the New York Rangers' loss:

"Fire Laviolette and Housley NOW and f**king SELL at the deadline. I never want to see Lindgren bum ass ever skate another minute for this team," a fan said.

"I kid you not everytime I betted on yall like 2% of this season I lose, when I bet against yall 98% of the season I win. This is by far one of the most disgusting season I’ve ever seen and this is from a rangers fan betting against yall 98% of the time," another fan said.

"No Sid, No Geno… Rangers wasted an important opportunity tonight. They are quickly losing space on the runway if they want any chance at a playoff spot!" a fan wrote.

New York Rangers fall 3-2 to Penguins despite early lead

Vincent Trocheck scored first, giving the New York Rangers a 1-0 lead at 8:31 of the first period after an Erik Karlsson turnover. However, Blake Lizotte tied the game 1-1 at 2:25 of the second period with a low shot from the right circle.

Adam Fox put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 3:39 with a wrist shot from the right side. Rickard Rakell tied it 2-2 at 9:07, finishing a pass from Bryan Rust. Philip Tomasino scored the game-winner on a power play at 11:59.

The New York Rangers had two late power plays but did not score. They also had nearly two minutes at 6-on-4. Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves on 26 shots for a .885 save percentage.

