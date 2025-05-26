  • home icon
  • "Disgusting hit", "Great dive"": NHL twitter fractured over Alex Petrovic's hit on Oilers' Connor Brown

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 26, 2025 04:39 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Alex Petrovic's hit on Connor Brown in Game 3 (Source: Imagn)

Connor Brown left Game 3 after a hit from Dallas Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic during the second period. The Edmonton Oilers won the game 6-1 and now lead the series 2-1.

Brown did not return to the game after that hit. Since it was a clean hit, the on-ice official did not penalize it. While Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch did not share an update on his player's status after the game, he said that the team will have some information on Monday.

Sportsnet shared a video of the hit on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans reacted with different opinions on the Connor Brown hit in the comments.

“Disgusting hit by Petrovic. Should be 5 and a game. @NHLPlayerSafety where you at???” One fan wrote.
"The concussion spotter made him get checked out. Brown misses 15 minutes, Petrovic misses 0 minutes for an illegal check to the head. Looking forward to hearing how DeBore feels about it." a fan wrote.
"2 dirty hits on Hopkins and brown but neither even draw a 2 minute penalty and both players are out of the game . We’re are the Dallas babys now ??" one fan wrote.
"Stars on the nurse slash: “OmG giVe HIm a mAjOr!!” lol Dude the Stars suck so bad they could take out half of the Oilers and still lose." a fan reacted.

But not everyone thought that the hit was serious. Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

“Great dive 10.0,” Another fan wrote, suggesting Brown exaggerated the fall.
"Disappointed that Canadian fans think this is a dirty hit. How do y’all not even know your own sport?" another fan reacted.
"That’s a shoulder right to the chin. He will be day to day after getting his bell rung that hard." one fan explained.

Connor Brown was providing crucial depth for the Oilers

Connor Brown has five goals and three assists in 14 playoff games. He has been a key depth player for Edmonton, playing on the third line with Evander Kane and Adam Henrique. So far, full details of his injury have not been disclosed to the media. However, Brown is considered day-to-day for now.

Connor Brown played 8:46 before leaving the game in the second period after the hit by Alex Petrovic. He finished with a minus-1 rating.

Game 4 is on Tuesday in Edmonton, and the Oilers will hope to help their lead. The only loss was in Game 1.

