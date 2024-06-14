Dave Portnoy, founder and owner of Barstool Sports and a staunch Edmonton Oilers fan, expressed frustration after the Oilers fell 4-3 to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite Edmonton's efforts, including goals from Warren Foegele, Philip Broberg, and Ryan McLeod, Portnoy lamented missed opportunities, particularly criticizing the lack of pace in the game, pointing out a crucial turnover that led to a Sam Bennett goal for Florida.

"That goal makes me want to puke. Edmonton dominates, dominates, dominates then falls asleep. Disgusting hockey," Portnoy tweeted.

Referring to Sam Bennett's goal off a turnover by Darnell Nurse in the second period, which extended Florida's lead to 3-1.

Before this, Portnoy posted a video that rallied Oilers fans, emphasizing the team's strengths and the importance of a pivotal Game 3.

He remarked optimistically before the crucial game.

"We dominated them, we lost. Game two, they dominated us, we lost. Game three, we need it. Series is over,You can't go down 3-0"

After t͏he loss, Dave Portnoy expressed his frust͏r͏ation with͏ th͏e Oilers͏'͏ performance, mention͏ing in a twee͏t that Connor Mc͏David͏ should ͏s͏core͏ g͏oals, as͏ the͏ir power play faltered again, g͏oi͏ng 0-for-3 in Ga͏me 3 a͏nd 0-͏for-10 in th͏e series s͏o far.͏ He wrote:

"McDavid needs to put pucks on net."

He also foun͏d som͏e solace i͏n the fact͏ tha͏t he͏ had͏n͏'t made plans to͏ visit Edmonton in the coming days.

The Panthers surged ahead with three goals in over six minutes in the second period, led by Barkov and Reinhart, while Bobrovsky's 32 saves bolstered their lead, edging them closer to their first Stanley Cup. As Game 4 approaches, Portnoy hopes the Oilers can rebound at home and force a Game 5.

Dave Portnoy's unwavering support for the Oilers shines through the Stanley Cup Final series

Dave Portnoy passionately supported the Edmonton Oilers during their Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers. Despite the Oilers' tough 3-0 loss in Game 1, Portnoy praised Edmonton's dominant performance, emphasizing their control throughout the game.

"Alright, game one goes to Florida, 3-0," Portnoy acknowledged on social media. "You can look at this two ways, total domination. The Oilers just absolutely dominated this game from the opening second, really, to the final puck."

In Game 2, where the Panthers won 4-1, Portnoy expressed frustration over what he perceived as poor attendance among Florida Panthers fans at Amerant Bank Arena during critical moments of the game. He contrasted this with Edmonton's fervent support, stating:

"This is why Edmonton deserves the cup. No shot the barn would be half empty at the start of a period on the power play with Lord Stanley on the line."

Despite the challenges and losses, Dave Portnoy remained vocal in his backing of the Oilers, showing their strengths and the passionate support they received from their fanbase.

