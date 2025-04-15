"Disgusting play", "softest major": Social media divided over Darnell Nurse's major and ejection for cross checking Quinton Byfield

NHL fans on social media were divided over Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse's cross-check to the back of LA Kings forward Quinton Byfield's head during Monday's matchup.

In the second period, Nurse appeared to slam Byfield to the ice before cross-checking him near the back of his head during a scrum in front of the Oilers' goalie's net.

Byfield remained face-down on the ice but slowly got up and was later placed on concussion protocol before eventually exiting the game due to an upper-body injury.

Darnell Nurse was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking. Some fans on X (Twitter) criticized Nurse for his actions, while others believed the call was too harsh.

One said:

"Disgusting play. Complete intent to injure. Pile drive of the head into the ice and a cross check for extra measure. Almost identical play of the Hartman suspension. Not a hockey play, Byfield in concussion protocol. Has to be a suspension of 4-5 games at least. Disgusting play."

Another chimed in:

"The softest major I’ve ever seen in my life."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Maybe I’m biased but I see nothing wrong with this," a third fan posted.

"Dirty. However, Kings will petition the league to not suspend him, because he is terrible at hockey," one X user posted.

"I’d say 10 is fair . The stupidity alone of Nurse knowing the playoffs are near should be 5 for being dumb as a rock and 5 for the cross check," another fan said.

"That’s just old time hockey. Maybe a fine if anything. Anyone saying a suspension is on crack," one opined.

There's a huge possibility that the NHL Department of Player Safety will review the play, which could result in a potential suspension for Darnell Nurse.

Darnell Nurse ejected as Oilers play shorthanded on defense in loss to Kings

The Edmonton Oilers were forced to play with only five defensemen after Darnell Nurse's ejection for cross-checking Quinton Byfield.

The Los Angeles Kings secured a dominating 5-0 win over the Oilers at Rogers Place. The two teams will face off in the first round of the NHL playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their regular season against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday.

