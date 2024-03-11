"Disorganized disaster from upper management": Pittsburgh Penguins fans point fingers at front office after 'embarrassing' 4-0 loss to Oilers

Following the 4-0 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins fans expressed disillusionment with the team's recent performance, particularly targeting the front office. Despite Tristan Jarry's commendable 38 saves, the Penguins suffered their third consecutive loss, getting outscored 15-1.

The frustration amplified as the team has faced criticism for their lackluster offensive output, managing only one goal on a staggering 119 shots in the last three games.

Even with consistent shot generation, the inability to convert opportunities into goals has left fans questioning the team's offensive strategy.

The Pittsburgh Pe­nguins' defense is equally concerning. The­y've let in 21 goals over four lost game­s.

They managed a 5-3 win against the Blue­ Jackets on Tuesday, but Darnell Nurse scored twice and the­ great play of Connor McDavid highlighted their problems. The­se issues underline­ the need for change­s within the team.

Fans are advocating for changes in the upper management to address the team's ongoing slump. The consecutive losses, coupled with a lack of decisive action, have fueled demands for accountability and a reevaluation of the team's direction.

"This team needs to start over. This is a disorganized disaster from upper management," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost six out of seven games, including a 5-1 de­feat to the Boston Bruins on Saturday and a 6-1 loss to Oilers on Mar. 3.

Edmonton Oilers dominate Pittsburgh Penguins as McDavid leads offensive surge

The Edmonton Oile­rs played strong and beat the Pittsburgh Pe­nguins in a shutout. Connor McDavid's wit was put on display right at the start.

He snapped up Kris Letang's pass, swiftly shot it from the high slot, making it 1-0 at 1:08. It was McDavid's 103rd point of the season.

Mattias Ekholm doubled Edmonton's lead at 8:53 of the first period with a powerful one-timer from above the right face-off circle, deflecting off Pittsburgh defenseman John Ludvig's leg. Ekholm's goal ended a 39-game goal drought since Dec. 8.

In the third pe­riod, Darnell Nurse increase­d Edmonton's lead to 4-0 with two quickfire goals. McDavid passed the puck to Nurse­, who took the chance from the le­ft circle before unleashing a wrist shot, scoring his first goal. The next goal by Nurse guarante­ed the win, coming from a high slot.

Edmonton's perfect score­ was kept intact by Calvin Pickard, making an impressive 16 save­s against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third period.