"Disown all of them": Fans flame Boston Bruins' Marchand, Lauko, and Ullmark for repping Taylor Swift shirts for Super Bowl showdown

A few fans on social media were not too pleased about the Boston Bruins players sporting Taylor Swift shirts for the Super Bowl 58 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in the ultimate football showdown to win their third championship in four years. This was also the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl title, bringing their total to four in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes received the MVP award, his second in a row. The 28-year-old star quarterback has now won three rings in his relatively young (seven-year) career.

Taylor Swift, a global icon and the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was one of the most vocal supporters throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Boston Bruins center Jakub Lauko shared a story on Instagram in which he, captain Brad Marchand, and netminder Linus Ullmark were snapped rooting for the Chiefs while wearing Swift shirts.

Expand Tweet

Fan on X, formerly Twitter, appeared to be dissatisfied with the Bruins players' jersey choices. One fan tweeted:

"Disown all of them. NE doesn’t root for the Chiefs."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"If you didn’t hate the bruins before. You better hate them now."

Expand Tweet

"Thats why they’re the biggest joke in the playoffs every year."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What's next for the Boston Bruins?

Bruins v Philadelphia Flyers

The Bruins are once again one of the favorites to win this year's President's Trophy after posting the best record (32-11-9) of the season.

The club is currently atop the Atlantic Division with 73 points, only three points behind the league leaders, the Vancouver Canucks (35-12-6).

David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring with 75 points through 33 goals and 42 assists, followed by veteran Brad Marchand (48 points) and Charlie Coyle (45 points). The Bruins are coming off a 3-0 defeat to the Capitals and are 7-3-0 in the last ten outings.

The Boston Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 13.