"Disrespectful": Connor Bedard's lack of goal celebration sparks comment from former 7th overall pick

Connor Bedard has scored five goals in the 2024 IIHF World Championships but has not overtly celebrated his goals. Color commentator Jakub Voracek labeled Bedard's lack of celebration ‘disrespectful’ toward the opponent.

During Canada's game against Denmark on Sunday, former NHL right wing Voracek criticized the Chicago Blackhawks rookie superstar's non celebration of his goals. Voracek pointed out Bedard's stoic expression after scoring two goals in the game, as he didn't even smile when his teammates skated over to celebrate.

Later, a fan called out Voracek, the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, for criticizing the youngster over something as petty as a celebration:

“Jakub Voracek just stated he doesnt like Bedard’s none smile during goal celebrations and its disrespect towards the opponent. @GMillerTSN Thoughts? At least coulda tried to add some respect on the kid’s name. Such expert Voras, way to go dude."

Voracek replied that not celebrating a goal is more disrespectful than celebrating it but acknowledged that Bedard is a very talented player.

“I said I don’t like it, and to celebrate goal is normal. Non celebration is more disrespectful the celebrate it. He is a f**king player, though,” Jakub Voracek wrote to the fan.

Connor Bedard focused on winning gold at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Connor Bedard continued his scoring streak as Canada beat Austria 7-6 in overtime at the 2024 IIHF World Championship. Bedard scored his fifth goal of the tournament, putting Canada 5-1 ahead in the second period.

Bedard now has five goals and one assist in three games of the IIHF Worlds, drawing comparisons with Sidney Crosby's impressive performances in 2006.

Despite the similarities to Crosby, Bedard is focused on one goal: winning the gold medal.

“I'm here to win a gold medal, and that's the focus here,” he said after the game. [H/T Hockey News]

Connor Bedard kicked off the tournament with a sensational debut against Great Britain on May 11. The youngster was named the Player of the Game for Canada for his two-goal display.

Canada, the defending champion, is 2-1-0-0 and has accumulated eight points in the tournament. Next up, they play Norway at the Prague Arena on Thursday.