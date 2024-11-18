DJ duo The Chainsmokers headline Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya's 31st birthday bash with friends & family at Vegas nightclub

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya Ovechkina celebrated her 31st birthday this weekend. The party saw an iconic performance from popular DJ duo The Chainsmokers in Vegas.

On Wednesday, Nastasiya reposted clips and pictures from the memorable night on her Instagram. One of the clips showed Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performing on stage during the party.

The next couple of stories saw models holding placards with letters that form Nastasiya’s name. Some held placards with Nastasiya’s picture.

Nastasiya wore a brown shimmery top with a matching skirt on the occasion. She can be seen dancing to the music in the club and the clip was tagged “@dj mash”.

Her friends also wore matching custom T-shirts to celebrate Nastasiya’s birthday. She reposted a picture from her friend’s account on her Instagram stories where the girl gang posed together in matching T-shirts.

Afterwards, she went to watch the Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights game at the T-Mobile Arena. Alex Ovechkin did not disappoint as he scored a spectacular hat trick on the night.

Nastasiya Ovechkin doesn’t like Alex Ovechkin playing video games

Alex Ovechkin has been married to Nastasiya Ovechkina since 2016. The two first met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where they exchanged numbers but lost touch afterward.

They reconnected in 2015 when Ovechkin started commenting on Anastasia’s Instagram, leading to FaceTime calls, dinners and a trip to Washington. They eventually got married in a private ceremony in Russia, followed by a grand celebration in Moscow the next year.

Back in a 2020 interview with Men’s Journal, Alex Ovechkin shared a humorous detail about his relationship with his wife. When asked about something that annoys her, Ovechkin admitted that his habit of playing mobile games before bed, such as Clash of Clans and Candy Crush, often drives her crazy.

”When I go to sleep, I always, like, try to play [on the] phone, I think that’s what she hates most ... Clash of Clans, Candy Crush, all those games,” he admitted. “I’m not addicted, I just like the video games.”

Nastya Ovechkina is a professional model with a big following on Instagram. She has worked mainly in Russia and often shares glimpses of her life with Ovechkin and their two sons, Sergei and Ilya.

