"Do you even know what Offside means?" - NHL fans react to Justin Trudeau hopping on Oilers bandwagon for Stanley Cup Final

Diehard Montreal Canadiens fan Justin Trudeau showed his support for the Edmonton Oilers as they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. On Sunday night, the Canadian Prime Minister shared his excitement through a tweet on X:

"What a game. Time to bring the Cup home. #LetsGoOilers"

Expand Tweet

Trending

With the Canadiens out of contention and the EDM flying the Canadian flag in the finals, Trudeau's support seems to have shifted westward.

The EDM reaching the finals is rare, with only six instances in the past 25 years. As anticipation builds for a potential end to Canada's three-decade championship drought, many are rallying behind Edmonton. Yet, not everyone is jumping on the Oilers bandwagon with enthusiasm.

A poll conducted by Offside X showed that many respondents disagree with EDM being dubbed "Canada's team" for the remainder of the postseason.

Several NHL fans expressed their opinions on X.

One fan jokingly questioned Trudeau's hockey knowledge:

"Lol Do you even know what Offside or Icing means?"

Expand Tweet

Another commenter brought attention to a controversial issue:

"However, '#Oilers' continues to be a racist term in support of Climate hate. Anyone who lives in Edmonton will be charged extra climate taxes until the team changes their name to the Edmonton Heat Pump Deniers."

Expand Tweet

On a lighter note, one fan embraced the EDM's identity.

"They're the EDM. Get it? The Oilers.That's what we are.Canada = Oil," the fan tweeted.

One fan took a more serious tone, rejecting any association with Trudeau's support for Alberta.

"Alberta has never and will never be your home," the fan tweeted.

"You should go to a home game, a hero’s welcome awaits," one fan tweeted.

Edmonton Oilers 2-1 win over Dallas Stars in Game 6

For the first time since 2006, the Edmonton advanced to the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars 2-1. In the game, Connor McDavid scored a goal and provided an assist.

“We’ve closed out big games. It’s not always the prettiest, but we got it done and that’s all that really matters, I thought we gave up a couple looks coming down the stretch that we’d like to not give up....We’ll move on from this one tonight,” McDavid said (via NHL.com)

The Stanley Cup Final Game 1 between EDM and Panthers is on Saturday, June 16.