"Do the leafs know it's too late for a LTIR trade move?" - NHL fans react as Ilya Samsonov exits morning skate with apparent injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs received some concerning injury news today, as starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov exited the morning skate early after taking an awkward fall. According to insider Chris Johnston, Samsonov seemed to land awkwardly while making a save and did not look good as he left the ice.

Expand Tweet

Naturally, this development has Leafs Nation buzzing on social media. With the trade deadline passed, fans are worried about the team's goaltending depth should Samsonov be out long-term.

One Twitter user sarcastically commented:

"Do the leafs know it's too late for a LTIR trade move?" alluding to the salary cap implications of a long-term injury this late in the season.

Expand Tweet

Here are some fan reactions to Ilya Samsonov’s fall:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, a recent update from TSN’s reporter, Mark Masters, confirms Samsonov will start tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes despite the fall.

Expand Tweet

He has posted an 18-5-6 record this season with a .889 save percentage and 3.06 goals against average.

Ilya Samsonov opens up about his father's support in getting back to the game

In a recent interview with the TSN, Ilya Samsonov spoke about how his father played an integral role in helping him rediscover his game after a difficult start to the season.

"He said, 'You need to fight for this. It doesn't matter what's going on. You have a family. You have a kid. You are not a small guy anymore. You're not in a kid's garden. You live in a big life.' This is really helping for me, extra motivation, and good to learn this," Samsonov said.

After being placed on waivers on New Year's Day, Samsonov was eventually assigned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies for reconditioning. He was recalled to the Maple Leafs' active roster on January 14th, and he has since improved his performance.

"It's more life experience," Samsonov said of their conversation. "What time he gets a problem with business or something, a problem in life, how he's moving forward all the time.

"He's been in a lot of different situations. I know he's not a professional hockey player, but still I really respect him and listen to what he said."

The Leafs are currently third in the Atlantic Division with 84 points, below the Boston Bruins in the points table.