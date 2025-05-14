"Do not sign Mitch Marner" "Gavrikov 8 x 9.25": NHL fans react as Kings announce ex-Oilers exec Ken Holland as their new GM

The Los Angeles Kings hired Ken Holland as their new general manager on Wednesday. This comes after Rob Blake left the role earlier this month. Blake spent eight seasons with the Kings. Under him, the team made the playoffs four years in a row but lost in the first round each time, always to the Edmonton Oilers.
Holland is one of the most experienced hockey executives in the NHL. He spent the past year away from hockey after leaving the Oilers in June 2024. Before that, he was the Oilers GM for five seasons.
Holland is best known for his 22 years as GM of the Detroit Red Wings. He helped them win three Stanley Cups (1998, 2002, 2008, won in 1997 as assistant GM) and led them to 25 straight playoff appearances. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 in the Builder category.
"Welcome to LA! We've named Ken Holland the 10th General Manager in franchise history," The LA Kings wrote on X.
"Gavrikov 8 x 9.25 upcoming," a fan said referring to Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. He is signed to a two-year, $11.75 million deal until the end of the 2024-25 season
"Do not sign Mitch Marner!!!," another fan commented.
Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.4 million contract with the Maple Leafs.
"I won't say promising but definitely not a bleak outlook for the organization. We shall see. Best wishes and welcome to LA," one user said.
"It’s not a horrible gm," a fan said.
"Can’t wait for the upcoming 5x9m contract for Gavrikov lmao," commented another fan.
"SIGN EDMUNDSON TO AN 8x9.25 ASAP KING KENNY," a fan tweeted.
Robitaille and Beckerman welcome Ken Holland as new LA Kings GM
Team president Luc Robitaille said the decision came after careful consideration.
“As we did our due diligence, we identified Ken as the absolute best option and acted decisively to make him our General Manager,” Robitaille said (via NHL.com). “His track record of success is undeniable and after our conversations with him, we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time. He has the experience to lead us on the proper path that will help us win now and compete for the Stanley Cup.”
Anschutz Entertainment Group president and CEO Dan Beckerman welcomed Holland to the team.
“We are excited to be adding such a well-respected and proven General Manager,” Beckerman said.
Both said the timing was right to bring in someone with Holland’s track record.
