  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • "Do this trade in a heartbeat" "Nobody wants to come to Leafs: NHL fans react to Auston Matthews-Nathan MacKinnon hypothetical team swap

"Do this trade in a heartbeat" "Nobody wants to come to Leafs: NHL fans react to Auston Matthews-Nathan MacKinnon hypothetical team swap

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 16, 2025 17:40 GMT
Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Getty
NHL fans discussed a team swap between Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon (Source: Getty)

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs win more games with Nathan MacKinnon in their lineup instead of Auston Matthews? BarDown asked fans a similar question on X. In their post, they asked,

Ad
"MacKinnon on the Leafs, Matthews on the Avs… who wins more games?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Auston Matthews is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He scored 33 goals and 78 points last season despite missing 15 games. Toronto finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. They won a playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, but lost to Florida in the second round.

MacKinnon led the Colorado Avalanche with 116 points. He ranked second in the league in point production last season, and Colorado finished third in the Central Division. They made the playoffs for the eighth straight year, but lost to Dallas in the first round.

Ad

Here, both teams have faced similar challenges. But the Maple Leafs have struggled more as they often fail to advance past the second round. Meanwhile, the Avalanche have struggled since their 2022 Stanley Cup.

Soon, fans noticed the post and started sharing their responses.

“Nobody wants to come to the Leafs 😂.” One fan wrote.
Ad
“I would do this trade in a heartbeat. Toronto would win more without a doubt. Matthews is so overrated.” Another fan said.
Ad
"You guys would have won cups if you kept Marner," a fan pointed to the recent Mitch Marner trade to Vegas.

Some fans believe swapping Matthews and MacKinnon could change things. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Regular season, close. When it matters in the playoffs, Leafs due to MacKinnon." a fan wrote.
"The leafs would throw in some major sweeteners for the avs to even consider this alternate reality," a fan said.
Ad
"The leafs would win the cup if Mackinnon was there. This isn’t even a debate." another fan said.

Auston Matthews is 'confident' to return strong next season

In May, after the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit, Auston Matthews said he played through an injury all season. He admitted that it affected his performance on the ice. He scored just 33 goals, a big drop from his 69 goals.

Ad

Matthews said surgery was not needed, and he expects to be fully healthy for 2025-26.

"I'm confident with some time off and ... treatment and everything, I'm really confident I'll be back 100% next season," Matthews said, via NHL.com.

Toronto lost to the Florida Panthers 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round. Auston Matthews’ health and performance will be important as Toronto looks to achieve better playoff results next season.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications