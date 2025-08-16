"Do this trade in a heartbeat" "Nobody wants to come to Leafs: NHL fans react to Auston Matthews-Nathan MacKinnon hypothetical team swap

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs win more games with Nathan MacKinnon in their lineup instead of Auston Matthews? BarDown asked fans a similar question on X. In their post, they asked, &quot;MacKinnon on the Leafs, Matthews on the Avs… who wins more games?&quot;Auston Matthews is the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He scored 33 goals and 78 points last season despite missing 15 games. Toronto finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. They won a playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, but lost to Florida in the second round.MacKinnon led the Colorado Avalanche with 116 points. He ranked second in the league in point production last season, and Colorado finished third in the Central Division. They made the playoffs for the eighth straight year, but lost to Dallas in the first round.Here, both teams have faced similar challenges. But the Maple Leafs have struggled more as they often fail to advance past the second round. Meanwhile, the Avalanche have struggled since their 2022 Stanley Cup.Soon, fans noticed the post and started sharing their responses.“Nobody wants to come to the Leafs 😂.” One fan wrote.Lone Wolf @bigones007LINK@BarDown Nobody wants to come to the leafs 😂“I would do this trade in a heartbeat. Toronto would win more without a doubt. Matthews is so overrated.” Another fan said.Jason 🇮🇹 #LeafsForever @jason98f_jasonLINK@BarDown i would do this trade in a heartbeat toronto would win more without a doubt Matthews is so overrated&quot;You guys would have won cups if you kept Marner,&quot; a fan pointed to the recent Mitch Marner trade to Vegas.Some fans believe swapping Matthews and MacKinnon could change things. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Regular season, close. When it matters in the playoffs, Leafs due to MacKinnon.&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;The leafs would throw in some major sweeteners for the avs to even consider this alternate reality,&quot; a fan said.&quot;The leafs would win the cup if Mackinnon was there. This isn’t even a debate.&quot; another fan said.Auston Matthews is 'confident' to return strong next seasonIn May, after the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff exit, Auston Matthews said he played through an injury all season. He admitted that it affected his performance on the ice. He scored just 33 goals, a big drop from his 69 goals.Matthews said surgery was not needed, and he expects to be fully healthy for 2025-26.&quot;I'm confident with some time off and ... treatment and everything, I'm really confident I'll be back 100% next season,&quot; Matthews said, via NHL.com.Toronto lost to the Florida Panthers 6-1 in Game 7 of the second round. Auston Matthews’ health and performance will be important as Toronto looks to achieve better playoff results next season.