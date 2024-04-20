Does every NHL team make the playoffs? Looking at how postseason works in hockey's biggest league

The NHL playoffs are finally upon us. The ultimate run for the Stanley Cup crown will commence on Saturday as contenders from both conferences will battle it out to advance deeper into the playoffs.

In the NHL playoffs, not all teams qualify for the postseason. Instead, 16 out of the 32 teams make it to the playoffs. 12 teams secure playoff berths by finishing as the top three in each division. Following this, the remaining four spots are filled by the two next best-performing teams in each conference, regardless of their division.

The teams compete in a best-of-seven series, where the first team to win four games advances to the next round. The series format follows a 2-2-1-1-1 pattern, with the higher-seeded team having home-ice advantage for games one, two, five, and seven.

It is worth noting that in the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final, the team with the best regular-season record enjoys the advantage of home ice, regardless of their division standing.

In the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, matchups are set between the conference's top team and the second wild-card team, while the other division winner squares off against the remaining wild-card team. Meanwhile, the second-ranked team within a division competes against the third-ranked team from the same division.

Moving into the second round, the victorious teams from the matchups involving the division's No. 2 and No. 3 teams face off against each other. Simultaneously, the winner from the series featuring the division winner and the wild-card team progresses to the next stage.

The third round of the NHL playoffs is known as the Conference Finals. Here, the last four standing teams battle it out in another best-of-seven series. The victors of the Conference Finals from the Eastern and Western Conferences earn the right to compete for the ultimate prize in the NHL, the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup Final is also a best-of-seven series, with the winner being crowned the NHL champion. The Colorado Avalanche are the defending Champions this year and they will compete with the 15 other teams who have made it to the playoffs this season.

All set for Round 1 of NHL Playoffs 2023-24

A total of 16 teams have already qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs this season. In the Eastern Conference, the action kicks off with the Boston Bruins facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 on Saturday, April 20th, alongside the Carolina Hurricanes battling the New York Islanders.

On Sunday, April 21st, the New York Rangers will go against the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers will play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Vancouver Canucks will take on the Nashville Predators, and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Colorado Avalanche.

Then, on Monday, April 22nd, the Dallas Stars will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference, and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Los Angeles Kings, completing the first round's initial matchups in the Western Conference.

