"Does this not look suspicious?": Vegas Golden Knights' use of LTIR raises eyebrows among NHL insiders

The Vegas Golden Knights' recent use of long-term injured reserve (LTIR) has stirred controversy and raised eyebrows among NHL insiders. The decision to place forward Mark Stone on LTIR due to an upper-body injury, announced on March 4 by CapFriendly, has sparked debate about the timing and potential implications.

During a recent NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers, analysts engaged in a heated discussion regarding the Golden Knights' utilization of LTIR. Paul Bissonnette, a prominent voice in hockey commentary, questioned the circumstances surrounding Stone's injury and the team's subsequent roster moves.

Bissonnette said:

"That was very political of you. But I think the question is, how did they add these guys? The LTIR special. If Stone comes back, game one. What are you saying? If you're another franchise that might have to play these guys."

Anson Carter, another analyst, defended the Vegas Golden Knights' actions, emphasizing that operating within the rules is not cheating. Carter said:

"It's not illegal, though, Biz. It's within the rules. If you're not cheating, you're not trying, and it's not cheating. I know he like to talk about that. It's within the rules. I love it. I mean, you're playing that card to your, you're playing that hand to your advantage. Not taking a Vegas expression, but use it. We'd be upset if they weren't using that.

"Tampa Bay did. They want to stand the cup. And it's not like Mark Stone's isn't going to come back and dominate in the postseason like [Nikita] Kucherov has. That's a long time being out to come back and play an elite level. But why not?"

Stone's injury and LTIR's impact on the Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes

Paul Bissonnette remained skeptical of the Vegas Golden Knights's strategy, pointing out the repetitive nature of players being placed on LTIR with seemingly convenient timing. He said:

"Okay. So the backstory is going. The last few years, he's done it with back issues, and he has had back issues, including surgery. This year. It's a spleen. Now, I think if you do have spleen surgery, you're out three, four months.

"And that's, we're talking for a normal human being, not coming back to a sport like the sport of hockey and the physical assets of it, but going like, if he comes back game one, do you not feel like there's a repetitive nature here?"

However, Carter remained adamant in Vegas' defense:

"No. Listen, Vegas wants to win. They're competing. Do what you have to do within the rules. It's not illegal as far as I'm concerned. My biggest concern is ... to block shots. That's my biggest concern."

Bissonnette asked the audience to evaluate the Vegas Golden Knights' situation. He said:

"Sure. But game one, if Stone's back and everybody's back, they're playing with a roster that's $10 million over. And going back to when Tampa Bay and Kuch did miss the entire season with a legitimate injury. I'm not saying Stone doesn't have an injury. But if he comes back, game one, it just looks extremely suspicious. Am I crazy here? Does this not look suspicious?"

As the NHL playoffs approach, the Vegas Golden Knights' strategic use of LTIR will definitely be the topic of discussion.