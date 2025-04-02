  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • "Doesn't deseve the Calder tho": Internet divided on Lane Hutson's case for Rookie of the Year after making NHL history with 60-point milestone

"Doesn't deseve the Calder tho": Internet divided on Lane Hutson's case for Rookie of the Year after making NHL history with 60-point milestone

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Apr 02, 2025 06:21 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Lane Hutson becomes 10th rookie defenseman to reach 60 points (Source: Imagn)

Lane Hutson has made a strong case for the Calder Trophy with his latest achievement, which also sparked fan reactions. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman became the 10th rookie defenseman in NHL history to record 60 points in a season.

Ad

The last player to do this was Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92. Hutson reached the milestone on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, assisting on Josh Anderson’s first-period goal.

Hutson added two more assists and surpassed Chris Chelios (55) for most assists by a rookie defenseman in Montreal’s history. With 57 assists and five goals, the 21-year-old has garnered 62 points in this season. His performance eventually helped the Canadiens complete a 3-2 win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's what Hutson said about Chelios (via NHL.com):

“He’s a legend, right? Me growing up in Chicago, just hearing about him, too, it’s cool to hear for sure but a lot of things have gone right and it’s just been a fun season.”

ESPN posted about Hutson’s milestone on X, stating,

"Lane Hutson is the first to reach this mark since Nicklas Lidstrom. What a showing from the rookie."
Ad
Ad

Following the post, NHL fans reacted with mixed opinions.

"Doesn’t deserve the calder tho smh," a fan said.
Ad
"Lane Hutson out here making history! Coming through like one of the greats—Lidstrom’s got company now," another fan commented.
Ad
"So then he's NOT the first rookie in NHL history to do it," one user said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"That's an incredible achievement by Lane Hutson. What a season," one fan said.
"Might want to talk to the intern who wrote this headline," another fan pointed out that ESPN’s wording is misleading.
Ad
"It’s not “in NHL history” if it’s been done before," a fan said.

Lane Hutson's back-to-back three-point nights against Florida Panthers

Lane Hutson had three assists in two straight games to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers twice. His assists made a big difference in both wins.

In Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win, Josh Anderson scored first by deflecting Kaiden Guhle’s shot past Vitek Vanecek. Florida tied it 1-1 after Niko Mikkola’s shot hit Jake Evans’ stick. The Panthers took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal by Mackie Samoskevich.

Ad

Nick Suzuki tied the game with nine seconds left. He scored after recovering Hutson’s shot. Suzuki won it 29 seconds into overtime with a wraparound goal.

Hutson also had three assists in Sunday’s 4-2 win. His passing has helped the Canadiens stay in the playoff race.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी