"Doesn't deseve the Calder tho": Internet divided on Lane Hutson's case for Rookie of the Year after making NHL history with 60-point milestone

Lane Hutson has made a strong case for the Calder Trophy with his latest achievement, which also sparked fan reactions. The Montreal Canadiens defenseman became the 10th rookie defenseman in NHL history to record 60 points in a season.

The last player to do this was Nicklas Lidstrom in 1991-92. Hutson reached the milestone on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers, assisting on Josh Anderson’s first-period goal.

Hutson added two more assists and surpassed Chris Chelios (55) for most assists by a rookie defenseman in Montreal’s history. With 57 assists and five goals, the 21-year-old has garnered 62 points in this season. His performance eventually helped the Canadiens complete a 3-2 win.

Here's what Hutson said about Chelios (via NHL.com):

“He’s a legend, right? Me growing up in Chicago, just hearing about him, too, it’s cool to hear for sure but a lot of things have gone right and it’s just been a fun season.”

ESPN posted about Hutson’s milestone on X, stating,

"Lane Hutson is the first to reach this mark since Nicklas Lidstrom. What a showing from the rookie."

Following the post, NHL fans reacted with mixed opinions.

"Doesn’t deserve the calder tho smh," a fan said.

"Lane Hutson out here making history! Coming through like one of the greats—Lidstrom’s got company now," another fan commented.

"So then he's NOT the first rookie in NHL history to do it," one user said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"That's an incredible achievement by Lane Hutson. What a season," one fan said.

"Might want to talk to the intern who wrote this headline," another fan pointed out that ESPN’s wording is misleading.

"It’s not “in NHL history” if it’s been done before," a fan said.

Lane Hutson's back-to-back three-point nights against Florida Panthers

Lane Hutson had three assists in two straight games to help the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers twice. His assists made a big difference in both wins.

In Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime win, Josh Anderson scored first by deflecting Kaiden Guhle’s shot past Vitek Vanecek. Florida tied it 1-1 after Niko Mikkola’s shot hit Jake Evans’ stick. The Panthers took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal by Mackie Samoskevich.

Nick Suzuki tied the game with nine seconds left. He scored after recovering Hutson’s shot. Suzuki won it 29 seconds into overtime with a wraparound goal.

Hutson also had three assists in Sunday’s 4-2 win. His passing has helped the Canadiens stay in the playoff race.

