"Doesn't make any sense": NHL analyst dumbfounded by NY Islanders' rumored move of shopping 25-year-old D-man and extending Brock Nelson

There have been reports speculating the New York Islanders’ intent to trade defenseman Noah Dobson while considering offering an extension to veteran forward Brock Nelson. This did not sit well with NHL analyst Brian Boyle and he let his confusion known during an appearance at NHL Network’s "NHL Now" on Friday.

Boyle raised questions regarding the strategy of shopping away a 25-year-old defenseman while retaining 33-year-old Nelson. He said:

“I don't know what .... Doesn't make any sense. So the islanders are middling right there in it. They're in a weird spot right now.”

He then questioned the logic behind shopping Dobson, noting that the Islanders are still in playoff contention with 57 points and 28 games remaining.

“Where are we going to go from here, and if this makes your team better now and in the future, if that's what you think this will do, okay, that's fine. There's still a lot of runway, I think, for Noah Dobson to be able to have a good career,” he said.

“Maybe you can accrue more assets and capitalize on that, because you don't want to pay him whatever you think he's going to ask for at 25 years old as a defenseman. But what else do you have on D?"

Previously, NHL insider Jim Biringer reported that Dobson is available as a trade piece to help the Islanders land a top-tier scorer—a need the team has been trying to fill for three seasons. Dobson is currently in the final year of a $4 million contract and will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Brock Nelson straight out brushes off trade rumors

Islanders alternate captain Brock Nelson is not paying attention to the trade rumors surrounding him. Following ESPN broadcaster John Buccigross’s comment about Nelson potentially joining the Minnesota Wild next season, the Islanders forward dismissed the speculation.

“That’s a funny one,” Brock Nelson said (per The Hockey News). “If [Buccigross] knows the deal, I guess, have him let me know. That’s nothing I’ve thought about.”

Nelson brushed off the talk, calling it “just part of the outside noise” and claimed that his focus is on playing for the Islanders.

“I’m just trying to play and worry about it here, and all that stuff will sort itself out,” he added. [H/T The Hockey News]

The Islanders are on a hot streak, going 7-2-0 in their last nine games, and with the team fighting for a wild-card spot, it’s looking more likely that Brock Nelson will remain in New York. Even if a deal isn't already in place, it won’t be a surprise if he signs a short-term extension with the Islanders this summer.

