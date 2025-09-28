"Doesn't sound like a Berube/Treliving player": NHL fans react to Maple Leafs' rumoured interest in signing Evgeny Kuznetsov

Reports from RG Media link the Russian center not only to Toronto but also to the Florida Panthers, as both teams explore the possibility of adding the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Evgeny Kuznetsov to their roster.Kuznetsov spent last season in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, racking up 37 points in 39 games. He had joined SKA after being waived by the Hurricanes in July 2024 but ended his four-year KHL contract early in April 2025.Social media quickly lit up with reactions to the potential signing, with one fan commenting:“What a gamble he would be. He has 20 goals, combined, over the last 2 seasons...and is -37 over that stretch. Doesn't sound like a Treliving/Berube type player.”Perstormance @PerstormanceLINK@berezin_goal What a gamble he would be. He has 20 goals, combined, over the last 2 seasons...and is -37 over that stretch. Doesn't sound like a Treliving/Berube type player.Another fan wrote:&quot;Hard to see where he would even fit atm with us, who even comes out lmao?&quot;JMoose03 @Moose030834LINK@berezin_goal Hard to see where he would even fit atm with us, who even comes out lmao?Here are some fan reactions:&quot;If he would take league minimum (He won't) I'd try him on the right side with Matthews and Knies. He's not good enough defensively to play centre on the 3rd line.&quot; one fan wrote,&quot;With barkov being out for the year, I'd be stunned if he picked Toronto over Florida&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Matthews and Kuznetsov on the same team the coke budget about to go through the roof&quot; a user commented.&quot;Using leaf’s as leverage&quot; another user wrote.Kuznetsov has spent 11 seasons in the NHL, tallying 173 goals and 575 points across 743 regular-season games.Agent Shumi Babaev on signing &quot;affordable&quot; Evgeny KuznetsovEvgeny Kuznetsov’s agent, Shumi Babaev, has clarified that signing the 33-year-old center won’t come with a hefty price tag. Babaev explained that while the NHL’s perception of Kuznetsov hasn’t changed.“He’s still viewed as a high-end talent with great potential. At the same time, he’s not going to cost what he did before—he’s not an $8 million player anymore. His new deal will be significantly more affordable…” Babaev said. (as per La Page Sportive)For many teams dealing with salary cap constraints, this could be a golden opportunity to acquire a quality center at a reasonable price, making it an ideal moment for Kuznetsov to make a comeback. It remains to be seen which team will ultimately sign him.