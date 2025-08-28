  • home icon
Dominik Hasek berates 'piece of sh*t' US President Donald Trump for his 'extremely disgusting' words about ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

By ARJUN B
Modified Aug 28, 2025 11:30 GMT
Dominik Hasek berates US President Donald Trump for his words on Russia-Ukraine war - Credit: imagn
Dominik Hasek berates US President Donald Trump for his words about Russia-Ukraine war

Czech hockey legend and former NHL star Dominik Hasek has lashed out at U.S. President Donald Trump for his comments about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump suggested Ukraine never stood a chance against President Vladimir Putin's Russia.

"People go into war, thinking they're gonna win the war, and then they get their a**** kicked and they lose their country and lose millions of lives," Trump said. "Nobody goes into a war thinking they're gonna lose."

Trump spoke about how Ukraine was “15 times smaller” than Russia and even implied that President Joe Biden should not have allowed the conflict to take place.

Hasek blasted Trump for his remarks and wrote:

"Extremely disgusting words of the Am. president. Trump is a traitor to the democratic world. He is an accomplice of the greatest criminal of the current world, Putin. The US president is a traitor to the heroically fighting Ukrainian people."
The former goaltender also responded to a viral tweet from a Ukrainian user on X, in which she called Trump “a piece of s***.” The user said, "He's basically saying: 'Don't resist, don't struggle, don't scream or it will be worse.' These are the words of a rapist. I can't put it any other way."

Hasek agreed with the Ukrainian user's post and reaffirmed his support for the Ukrainian people.

"Dear Ania. Yes, the American president is a piece of s***. He is a traitor to the democratic world. He is a traitor to the Ukrainian people who are heroically fighting for their freedom. The Ukrainian people who are defending all of Europe. Slava Ukraine, Slava Herojam!
Slava Ukraine translates to 'glory to Ukraine,' while Slava Herojam translates to glory to the heroes. The Ukrainian armed forces regularly use these phrases as battle cries.

'How long will the media in the US be free?' -- Dominik Hasek compares Donald Trump's actions to Hitler's

Dominik Hasek took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week after Trump spoke about how the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) should revoke the licenses of news channels like ABC and NBC. Hasek argued that such statements are "characteristic of communist or fascist dictatorships."

"How long will the media in the US be free? Weeks? Months?" he added. "There's still time to stop it. But the next election may not be free, even if the US president tells you it is. Just like Stalin and Hitler said, or Putin today."

The legendary Czech goalie has been advocating for the NHL to ban Russian players since the war between Russia and Ukraine began in 2022. He even boycotted the opening games of the 2024 NHL season, which were played in Prague, his home country, to protest Russian players' participation in the league.

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
