Dominik Hasek fires back at Mike Johnson's 'billionaire funding' claim amid mass anti-Trump protests across the U.S

Czech hockey star Dominik Hasek responded to NHL insider Mike Johnson’s comment that billionaire George Soros is funding anti-Trump protests across the U.S. The “No Kings” protests have drawn large crowds in cities like New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles. Many protesters carried signs calling for democracy and respect for the Constitution.Johnson shared a Fox News article suggesting that Soros’ foundations support the protests. He called Soros “the billionaire who hates America the most.” Hasek, who is known for his anti-Trump views, responded on X by saying Johnson was lying. He accused Johnson of siding with a “liar” and a “despot,” and putting personal gain above the country’s interest.&quot;He knows he's lying, Lying to the US people and to himself. He's sided with a liar, a despot, a man who admires dictators and imperialists. He's put his own personal gain ahead of the interests of the people of his country. He's going to live with that for the rest of his life,&quot; Hasek tweeted on Sunday.The protests are organized by Indivisible, which encourages peaceful participation and civic engagement. The group has received grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundations to support social welfare work.Hasek also responded to a post from U.S. President Donald Trump about the Ukraine war. Trump called for an end to the fighting and suggested both sides claim victory.“The American president is doing everything he can to ensure that Ukraine is defeated and loses its territories. This has made the US president an official traitor to the democratic world. How sad,” Hasek tweeted.Dominik Hasek warns about potential threats to 2028 election by Donald Trump administrationDominik Hasek posted on X in September about U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential plans for 2028. He reposted California Governor Gavin Newsom’s message, which warned that the 2028 election could be at risk.“Trump and his administration will do anything (including illegal actions) to stay in power after 2028, even if it means canceling the election. We must not let that happen. We must work hard every day to prevent this from happening,” Hasek tweeted.Hasek is best known for his hockey career, winning six Vezina Trophies, two Stanley Cups and leading the Czech team to Olympic gold in 1998. He uses his platform to speak against misinformation and stress the importance of peaceful protest and honest public discussion.