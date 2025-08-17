Dominik Hasek slams Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Alaska summit, calls out Russian President’s 'red-carpet' welcome by U.S. Soldiers

Former NHL goalie Dominik Hasek criticized the Alaska summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hasek is from Pardubice, Czechoslovakia, and has been vocal against the war in Ukraine. He wrote on X that American soldiers rolled out a red carpet for Putin.&quot;I will never forget in my life that on August 15, 2025, American soldiers rolled out the red carpet for the greatest criminal of the 21st century,&quot; Hasek wrote in his tweet. &quot;And on that carpet, the US President applauded the criminal with a smile, shook his hand, and walked along the carpet with him.&quot;The summit took place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. It was Putin’s first visit to the United States in 10 years. It was also his first trip to a Western country since Russia started the war against Ukraine in 2022.Trump welcomed Putin warmly during the meeting. U.S. warplanes flew overhead as part of the ceremony. They both walked out of their aircraft and met on the red carpet. Trump waited for Putin midway and greeted him. They shook each other's hands and smiled before they walked ahead together and got on the stage. There, they posed for the summit photos.Later, Trump and Putin sat together in the US president's armoured vehicle to get to the summit location from the airport. Dominik Hasek calls Donald Trump “the weakest president” after Russian strike on KyivIn July, Dominik Hasek criticized U.S. President Donald Trump after Russia launched a large drone and missile strike on Kyiv. The former NHL goaltender wrote on X:“The weakest president! @realDonaldTrump chatted with the biggest criminal of the 21st century, Putin, and he immediately sent more than 500 drones and ballistic missiles to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Many injured, including children. Trump is doing everything he can to help Putin in his imperialist goals and has proven more than once that he is indifferent to the Ukrainian people. Despicable.”The strike reportedly resulted in casualties, injuries and damage to the city's infrastructure. Hasek has been outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and often criticizes Trump.Later in mid-July, Hasek criticised Trump for his comments on Barack Obama and James Comey about the Epstein files, which have been part of a big controversy. Hasek reacted to Trump's remarks and said:&quot;He lies whenever he opens his mouth.&quot;Dominik Hasek's remarks pointed to his clear opposition to Trump, who is grabbing headlines quite too often during his second term at the Oval Office.