Dominik Hasek threatened by Russian dignitary, Czech PM issues sharp response

Dominik Hasek has seemingly been threatened by Russian dignitary Dmitry Medvedev. Hasek had previously been critical of Russia's war in Ukraine. The former Buffalo Sabres star, in response, said he has sent two official letters to the IOC and the IIHF. Both are about Medvedev's perceived threat against Hasek.

He said:

"I point out how important their decisions will be in the coming months and again offer assistance in creating rules so that sports competitions are not an advertisement for the Russian war and people do not die because of them. I consider both letters very important not only for the IOC and IIHF, but for the entire sports and also non-sports community. Therefore, I will publish them in a few days."

Medvedev, through his assistant Oleg Osipov, had this to say about Hasek:

"Dmitry Anatolyevich believes that the former goalkeeper Hasek suffers from a severe form of mental illness: Russophobia in the form of delusions of persecution... I would recommend that he carefully cross the road and not drink beer in unverified places and visit a psychiatrist regularly," he quoted Medvedev as saying.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala did not take kindly to the perceived threats aimed Hasek, a Hockey Hall of Famer. The politician took to X to speak out, saying:

"Dmitry Medvedev's threats against Dominik Hašek are absolutely unacceptable. However, they are not surprising from their author. However, they cannot be ignored. Medvedev is not a private person, but a high-ranking representative of Russia. Thus, he once again confirms the aggressive and dangerous nature of Russian politics."

Hasek most recently played for the Detroit Red Wings. Through his 16-year career as an NHL goaltender, he also played for the likes of the Ottawa Senators, and Chicago Blackhawks. He is a Hall of Famer, two-time Cup winner, and six-time All-Star.

Czech Foreign Minister defends Dominik Hasek amid Dmitry Medvedev comments

PM Petr Fiala spoke out about Dominik Hasek's alleged mistreatment by Dmitry Medvedev, but he's not the only one. Another Czech public figure has taken issue with the Russian's comments.

Dominik Hasek is taking matters into his own hands (Imagn)

Per ESPN, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said Wednesday:

"Medvedev is once again behaving as a primitive. This time attacking NHL legend Dominik Hasek simply for speaking the truth -- the truth about Russia's war and the misuse of sports in promoting it. Such intimidation may be normal in Putin's Russia, not in the civilized world!"

In 2021, Russia put the Czech Republic on its enemies list, so things are not amicable between these two countries (The Economist). Now, the former NHL star has found himself in the crosshairs. Nevertheless, his prime minister and foreign minister publicly stood up for him.

