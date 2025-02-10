Don Cherry ditches Edmonton Oilers to pick $3,800,000,000 NHL franchise as Stanley Cup favorite

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers were one win away from breaking the drought and becoming the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993. A 2-1 loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers was a heartbreaking finish.

That loss appears to have fueled them to channel the disappointment into another run in 2024-25. Superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have continued their dominance with a mission to bring the Stanley Cup to Edmonton.

Hockey icon Don Cherry was asked by a fan which Canadian team he would bet on to win the Stanley Cup this season in his latest edition of "Don Cherry's Grapevine Podcast."

"The Oilers are plus 65 (+650), yeah. And the Leafs are plus 13 (+1300). I would take the Leafs, yep," Cherry said.

Cherry picked the $3.8 billion worth Toronto Blue Jays (via Forbes) over the Orioles.

FanDuel has the Oilers tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup at +650. The Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets have the next shortest odds at +1300 in a tie for sixth.

Don Cherry likes the value of the Maple Leafs winning the Cup for the first time since 1967, the longest championship drought in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers lead the Pacific division at the 4 Nations break

The Edmonton Oilers leads the Pacific division as we head into the two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Edmonton has a 34-17-4 record good for 72 points, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights (72 points), though they have one game in hand, giving them the edge in the standings. After a slow 4-5-1 start, they've taken off, going 30-12-3 since.

If the playoffs began today the Oilers would be in for a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. The two teams recently squared off as Colorado defeated Edmonton 5-4 in a wild affair on Friday night. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl against Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar would be an unbelievable first-round battle.

The Oilers will be in Philadelphia for a matchup with the Flyers when they return from the break on Saturday, February 22. The puck drops at 1 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center.

