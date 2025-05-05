Don Cherry would "dress Ryan Reaves" in Game 1 of Maple Leafs vs Panthers Round 2 playoffs series

Don Cherry said that he would dress Ryan Reaves for Game 1 of the Maple Leafs vs Panthers series. The Leafs reached Round 2 after beating the Ottawa Senators in six games. Florida beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and aims to defend its Stanley Cup title.

Cherry made the comment during Episode 306 of the Don Cherry’s Grapevine podcast. Cherry believes the Maple Leafs will go deep in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs and that the series will be physical.

"Well, I gotta pick the Leafs, because I’m picking the Leafs to go all the way. Boy, it's going to be a tough series though. It is. It'll be a tough series," Cherry said (5:50).

"This will be the toughest series. Panthers know it too," he added.

Don Cherry's son, Tim, the co-host of the podcast, pointed out the Panthers players who will target the Leafs. He mentioned Brad Marchand, acquired by the Panthers near the trade deadline, as the Leafs' killer. He also mentioned Matthew Tkachuk and asked if Don thinks the Leafs should dress Ryan Reaves for the second-round series.

Don Cherry said that he would dress Reaves for the first game before deciding what to do next.

"I would dress Reaves first game, at least the first game," Cherry said. "I would dress. After that, then we will see how it goes."

Reaves was recalled from AHL Toronto on April 18. He had two assists, 28 penalty minutes and 103 hits in 35 NHL games before being sent to the minors. Reaves cleared waivers on March 7 and joined the Marlies. Now, he could return to the lineup if coach Craig Berube feels the team needs more toughness.

Game 1 will be played on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET. This is a rematch of the 2022-23 NHL playoffs’ second-round series, which the Panthers won in five games.

Maple Leafs' goal is to reach Eastern Conference Final after defeating Panthers

This season, the Toronto Maple Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. The Panthers were third in the same division with 98 points. The Leafs might be taking the edge when looking at the bigger picture, but it's far from an easy series for them.

Toronto has lost three of four games to Florida during the regular season. Both teams have strong forward groups and good goaltending. But the Maple Leafs will give it their all under coach Craig Berube to make the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 2002.

