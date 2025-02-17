Don Cherry makes his thoughts clear on starting Jordan Binnington as Team Canada's goalie in do-or-die game against Finland at 4 Nations

After a 3-1 loss to Team USA on Saturday in Montreal, Team Canada must decide whom to start in goal for the Monday’s game against Finland. Former coach Don Cherry believes Canada should stick with Jordan Binnington as the starting goalie for the must-win game against Finland.

When asked about Canada’s goaltending situation on the Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast Episode 295 on Sunday, Cherry said:

“Well, you got to come back with Bin, now. Yeah, I would come back with him.”

Binnington has played both of Canada’s games in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden with an .885 save percentage.

Against the United States, he stopped 20 shots, improving his save percentage to .909 but allowed two goals in a 3-1 loss. His performance has been inconsistent, showing strong saves but also allowing soft goals.

In the NHL this season, Binnington has played 39 games for the St. Louis Blues. He has 15 wins, 19 losses and four overtime losses. His goals-against average is 2.89, and his save percentage is .896. He has played 319 career NHL games, earning 160 wins with a .906 save percentage.

Canada’s other goalies are Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault. Hill has played 34 games this season, winning 20, with a 2.64 GAA and .900 save percentage. Montembeault has played 42 games, winning 18, with a 3.00 GAA and .897 save percentage. Neither has played in this tournament yet.

Team Canada must decide whether to trust Binnington’s experience or try a different goalie. The game against Finland is on Monday at 1 p.m. EST at TD Garden in Boston.

Team Canada is focused on game against Finland with “Game 7” urgency

Talking about the game against Finland, Team Canada’s assistant captain Connor McDavid is all focused on getting a win. Speaking after Saturday’s loss, he said:

“It’s kind of like a Game 7.”

Coach Jon Cooper also agreed with McDavid. Talking Canada’s loss to the U.S., Cooper said, via HL:

“The result is unfortunate. But I don't think anybody can leave the building and say that that team didn't stick up for each other or care for each other and play with a passion. And when you do have that, the ceiling is limitless, what the team can do.

"And so in that regard, I'm extremely proud of the guys. Now it's on us here to tweak some things and find a way to beat Finland.”

A win against Finland will give Team Canada a rematch with the U.S. in the final.

